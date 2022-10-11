Marvel Just Revealed Major MCU Phase 5 and 6 Delays

Except… that date was previously claimed by Marvel’s highly anticipated reboot of Fantastic four, which now shifts to February 14, 2025, effectively dragging along the start of Phase 6. An untitled film that was already scheduled for that date is now up and running until November 7, 2025.

In the meantime, Avengers: Secret Wars jumps from that November 7 slot all the way to May 1, 2026, while a previously unknown movie scheduled for that latest date has been removed from the schedule (no biggie, as we didn’t know it was there anyway).

For now, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty remains in its berth from May 2, 2025. Since the two avengers movies probably tell one huge two part story, they now follow the Infinity Wars/Endgame step-by-step plan to get out for a year.

Other upcoming movies that are (so far) untouched by this upheaval include the rest of the 2023 titles (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the miracles), plus Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024) and Lightning strikes (July 25, 2024).

But this leaves Marvel without a fall 2023 release, nor does it explain most of Phase 6, which is still largely a mystery. At the moment it is also unknown if any of the upcoming TV series including: Loki season 2, iron heart, Daredevil: Born Againand Agatha: Coven of Chaoswill be affected as the MCU relies on most of its properties interlocking to some degree.

On top of everything else, unconfirmed rumors suggest that a new Spider Man movie could be in the works for July 2024, which would add another huge title to what some have suggested, an already maximum production for a stretched-skinny Marvel CCO Kevin Feige and his team. The next Marvel release, Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverarrives on November 11, 2022.