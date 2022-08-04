Marvel goes ‘woke’ as Drag Race star Shea Couleé joins Ironheart after DC canned Batgirl

Marvel’s cinematic universe looks set to be heading in a new direction as it was confirmed Thursday that Shea Couleé of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will join the cast of its new Ironheart series.

Following news that DC will not release their $90 million Batgirl movie after producers pushed for a politically correct agenda, Shea’s casting was confirmed on Thursday, though her role is currently unknown.

Comic book fans have expressed outrage that Batgirl won’t be released as planned on HBO Max after it was deemed “awful” in test screenings, with film critics pointing to the film’s “awakened” main character as the reason for its shortcomings.

New Role: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Shea Couleé Joins the Cast of Marvel’s New Ironheart Series

Shea starred in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and will appear in Ironheart as a regular series when it debuts on Disney+.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting: “I’m trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel about this project. Acting was my first love long before Drag.

“So it only seems appropriate to end my Drag Race journey and start my acting career in the greatest possible way I can imagine.

Drama! It comes after rival company DC canned their $90 million Batgirl movie after producers pushed for a politically correct agenda

“Entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe was like stepping into OZ. Ironheart is head to toe and is going to be an absolutely AMAZING experience for the viewers, and I feel so humbled every day that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey and I look forward to sharing this exciting new chapter with all of you.”

Based on the comic book character of the same name, Ironheart follows Riri Williams (who will be played by Dominique Thorne) as a genius inventor who invents a suit of armor.

How much? Batgirl was canned, despite the production already wrapped up for an eye-watering price of $90 million (£75 million) (picture filming in Glasgow in January)

Dominique will make her debut as the character in the upcoming Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever ahead of the series’ release.

Other previously announced cast members include Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross and Alden Ehrenreich.

While Shea’s role has yet to be announced, the Queen already has a connection to the comic book universe, as in December 2018, the Iceman series introduced a drag queen character named Darkveil/Darnell Wade, reportedly inspired by multiple Drag Race stars, including Shea.

This casting came just days after it was revealed that rival comic book company DC’s upcoming Batgirl has been canned, despite the production already bagging it for an eye-watering $90 million (£75 million).

The decision to scrap the film — which was slated to hit HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by the public, and studio execs believed it would hurt the brand’s future as they hit the DC. Expanded Universe.

It’s finished! The decision to stop Batgirl came after test screenings were panned by the public, though critics have pointed to the film’s ‘awakened’ nature as one reason for its failure.

The film’s untimely demise has inevitably led critics to point to the film’s “awakened” nature as a reason for its failure.

The screenplay for Batgirl was by Christina Hodson, the British writer of the ultra-feminist film Birds Of Prey, who was accused by one critic of “hatred men – all men… [and] dull to the point of numbing’.

Batgirl also had a transgender character, Alysia Yeoh, Barbara Gordon’s roommate, played by the trans actor Ivory Aquino. According to critics, the impression is that a film puts its ‘progressive’ values ​​above all other concerns.

El Arbi and Fallah, who also directed Bad Boys For Life and Disney+’s Ms Marvel, wrote in a statement on Instagram: “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it.

“As directors, it’s critical that our work is shown to the public, and while the film was far from finished, we wish fans around the world had had the chance to see and embrace the final film for themselves. . Maybe one day they will insha’Allah (God willing).’

The directors continued, “Our amazing cast and crew have done an amazing job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are eternally grateful to have been part of that team.

“It was a dream to work with such amazing actors as Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and most importantly the wonderful Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with such passion, dedication and humanity.

Breaking her silence: Batgirl’s star Leslie Grace took to Instagram after the film was shelved to say she was proud of her hard work on the film

“At least as big fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to be a part of the DCEU, even if only for a brief moment. Batgirl for life.’

Batgirl was first given the green light in 2021 as part of a company-wide effort to create feature films especially for HBO Max.

It is said to have played Grace in the titular role when she battled Brendan Fraser’s Firefly, who turned a life of crime after he was fired from his job, lost his health insurance and could no longer care for his ailing wife.

A Warner Bros spokesperson said Tuesday: “The decision not to release Batgirl reflects the strategic shift of our leadership regarding the DC universe and HBO Max.

Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her achievements. We are extremely grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective cast and we hope to work with everyone again in the near future.”

Filmmakers were told the decision amounted to a “purchase accounting” maneuver Warner Discovery had as the company changed hands earlier this year.