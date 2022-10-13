Marvel Fans React to the Wild She-Hulk Finale

This article contains spoilers for the finale of She-Hulk: Lawyer

What Fans Expected From Marvel’s Finale She-Hulk: Lawyer, it’s fair to say those expectations were way off. After the events of last week’s episode of Exercising the Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) was given an inhibitor and lost her job. She even had to move back in with her parents. But she was also determined to get to the bottom of the Intelligencia plot in order to humiliate and discredit her.

Colleagues Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Pug (Josh Segarra) soon joined the case, infiltrating the cabal of internet trolls at Emil Blonsky’s retreat, where they had gathered to celebrate their victory over her. It was revealed that none other than Todd (Jon Bass), the gross dude who had turned up a few times and was clearly obsessed with Jen, had been behind it. Unfortunately things got messy right away after Todd used his infusion of gamma blood to turn into a Hulk, and Hulk himself (Mark Ruffalo) suddenly appeared and joined the fray, as did Titania (Jameela Jamil) for reasons.

Jen had had enough. Annoyed, she broke the fourth wall and brought us back to the Disney+ Marvel menu screen, where she had access to the She-Hulk production through the studios behind the scenes assembled titles. After some strong words for the She-Hulk writer’s room, she then forced herself into Kevin Feige’s office to confront him. But it turned out that Kevin wasn’t quite what we expected. In a Wizard of Oz-like twist, Feige was revealed as KEVIN, an AI supercomputer that manages the MCU’s formula and algorithm (complete with a baseball cap design).