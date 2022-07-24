Marvel fans are thrilled with the Comic-Con release of the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

There’s a new green superhero on the way to the Marvel verse, and her name is Jennifer Walters, lawyer by day, crime fighter by night, or whenever the need arises.

Tatiana Maslany, 36, stars as the title character in the Disney+ series.

A new trailer for the action comedy was released Saturday at Comic-Con in San Diego.

During a panel discussion for the show, the Canadian actress, best known for her multiple roles as clones in Orphan Black, said the character is not your typical superhero.

“What’s so exciting about She-Hulk is that this show is very different. It’s irreverent humor. She-Hulk isn’t trying to be a superhero.”

The trailer opens with a sleeping Jennifer being awakened by a blow horn used by The Hulk, who happens to be her cousin.

Jennifer gained her superpowers after receiving a life-saving blood transfusion from Bruce Banner. The Avenger tries to help his cousin adjust to the changes that are coming her way, and the result is a comedic “all you can do, I can do better” showdown.

With her newfound strength and height of six feet, Jennifer longs back to her days as an anonymous lawyer, but instead becomes much more famous and is hired at a firm that specializes in cases involving superhumans.

The trailer gives a glimpse of what and who She-Hulk will be up against, including Jamila Jamil as Titania, a rival of incredible strength, and Tim Roth as villainous Abomination. Benedict Wong reprises his role as Wong, The Sorcerer Supreme from the Dr. Strange franchise.

On the Marvel and She-Hulk Instagram pages, fans were raving about the idea of ​​Daredevil, aka Charlie Cox, the other lawyer-superhero in the Marvel canon. One fan wrote: ‘Daredevil and She-Hulk. I can not wait.’

A teaser trailer for the show was released in May and many fans expressed disappointment at the CGI but gave a thumbs up to the addition of the She-Hulk character, with one fan calling her “the new face of MCU.” .

The first of nine episodes will debut on Disney+ on August 17.

