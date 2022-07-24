Marvel confirms new Daredevil series for Disney Plus

WhatsNew2Day
Now it’s official: a new live-action daredevil series is coming to Disney Plus. The news was first reported earlier this year, but at Comic-Con tonight, Marvel confirmed the series’ existence. It will be called Daredevil: Born Again, and will once again star Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Daredevil and the Kingpin. The show is expected to air on Disney Plus in the spring of 2024.

Cox and D’Onofrio will reprise their roles from the original series that debuted as part of a partnership with Netflix; earlier this year, however, all of Netflix’s Marvel series — including Jessica Jones and Luke Cage — left the streamer to move to Disney Plus. D’Onofrio’s Kingpin has already appeared on Disney’s streaming platform through a role on the hawkeye.

Meanwhile, the next big MCU series coming to Disney Plus will be She-Hulk – and Marvel just released a new trailer for it on SDCC.

