MARTYN WILLIAMS: Eddie Butler was a master in commentary box but he was like a father figure too

Very, very few people can transcend a generation – but Eddie Butler was one. The sudden death of a good friend at the age of 65 is still hard for me to come to grips with.

You’ve seen the impact Eddie had on the world by the tributes to him from people of all eras. The current Wales players have sent their condolences on social media. As Wales team manager now, I can tell you that not once was today’s team critical of Eddie.

They waxed lyrical about him and his montages and were comfortable in his company.

And those from the 1970s and 1980s who played with him and then worked with him later in life have also been united in grief.

That’s what I mean when I say Eddie transcended a generation.

He touched so many people’s lives, first as a player and then through his work in the media, where he will always be remembered for his excellent television commentary.

Eddie stated some of the biggest moments of my career as a player like the 2005 and 2008 Six Nations Grand Slams. When you play in big games, you obviously don’t watch or listen to the TV commentary. But you always look back on them right after and in the years to come. You then realize how special those moments are.

BBC rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died in his sleep, aged 65, while fundraising in Peru

During Covid a lot of the old footage of Welsh Grand Slams was put out again and the memories came flooding back to me.

Eddie counted them all.

He reached every big moment, whether it was Gavin Henson’s kick against England in 2005, Kevin Morgan’s try against Ireland (also in 2005) or that game against England and Wales in 2008.

Eddie was the voice of a golden generation of Welsh rugby.

Together in New York in 2018 for a photo opportunity in front of picturesque Manhattan

Butler (centre) won 16 caps for Wales in his career and captained his country on six occasions

He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. I was at the house with my family Thursday night when I looked online and saw the headline that said Eddie had passed away.

It was the kind of moment that slaps you in the face. It has been devastating.

TV work and commentary is so, so difficult – as I found out when I moved into media after retiring as a player. The world of TV can be very tough, and by its very nature you can come across some egos. Eddie had no ego. He was so helpful to me when I started.

It’s pretty scary going into a Six Nations commentary and you know there are millions watching! But Eddie would make you feel so comfortable. He would talk you through it, but not in a condescending way. He would make you want to commentate on a Six Nations game if it was just the two of you having a chat, which is an art in itself.

Butler continued to touch generations after him with his majestic and mesmerizing commentary

My friend in Argentina in 2018 – he knew everything but was modest about it, including a fluent Spanish

What comes to mind working with Eddie on commentary was that during a game you might be talking and then out of nowhere you’d get a big hand in front of you. It was his way of telling you to shut up! He knew exactly what was needed at each moment. He was an absolute genius and a gentleman too, just a brilliant guy to get to know.

I was in awe when I first met him, but he couldn’t have been more helpful to me. He made my transition to the media much easier.

The fondest memory I have of spending time with Eddie is in the summer of 2018. We had a small team traveling to cover Wales against South Africa in Washington before moving on to Argentina.

It was during that month that I really got to know Eddie. For a moment I walked around Arlington Cemetery with him and he gave me the whole history of the American Civil War and Vietnam. Next we were in Argentina and we talked about Buenos Aires and Welsh history in Patagonia. He spoke fluent Spanish.

I remember him sitting in front of a taxi and he wanted to have a chat with the driver. I sat in the back and kept quiet!

The great man was the voice of some of the best moments of my life and career for Wales

Eddie was a guy who knew everything but didn’t want to brag about it. It was an absolute privilege to tour with him.

I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world with rugby on so many different trips, but the four weeks with Eddie were absolutely priceless.

He loved a glass of red wine and we had an evening in Argentina that I will never forget. He was like a father figure that held the room together.

It goes without saying how good Eddie was at his job, but the most important thing to me is that other than that, no one had anything bad to say about him. Anyone who spent time in his company would be able to say that he was such a gentle, humble and intelligent guy.

I remember looking up to Eddie as Wales captain and British & Irish Lion when I was coming through and trying to make it as a player. I remember as a child watching Wales play Australia in 1984. It was the first Welsh game I went to. Eddie threw an interception pass and the Wallabies scored from it. That was probably my first memory of Eddie, to be honest.

The 2008 Grand Slam was hit by Butler – capping an extraordinary moment for the country

I always used to take care of him with that!

When you’re as successful as Eddie was with what he did after rugby, you forget how good a player he was in his pomp. I know it was something he was immensely proud of. To have played for Pontypool, Wales and the Lions and to have captained his country was very impressive. I definitely looked up to Eddie growing up and feel lucky to have gotten to know him.

Rest in peace Eddie, thanks for everything.