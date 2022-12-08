Martyn Williams accused of entering the Perth gym owned by Kelly Martinovic with a sledgehammer

[noscript_1]

The gym owner and former television aerobics star was dragged into an alleged incident just weeks before her son allegedly fatally stabbed another teenager.

Personal trainer Martyn Joseph Williams, 48, was allegedly armed with a sledgehammer when he stormed into Shredded Health and Performance on August 5, the gym owned by former TV star Kelly Martinovic.

The alleged sledgehammer incident occurred just three weeks before his teenage son, Jaden, allegedly stabbed a young drug dealer in the heart over a botched deal.

Ms Martinovic, who rose to fame as a star of Aerobics Oz Style in the 1990s, is believed to have tried to end a business partnership with Williams and encouraged him to resign as gym manager when the alleged incident occurred. western australia informed.

Williams faced Perth Magistrate Court on Wednesday charged with one count of carrying an item with the intent to cause fear that someone would be injured or disabled, which he denies.

His attorney told the court that Williams brought the sledgehammer into the gym but did not intend to threaten anyone.

Martyn William (pictured) allegedly stormed into the Shredded Health and Performance gym in Perth with a sledgehammer to threaten people

The gym is run by former TV aerobics star Kelly Martinovic (pictured)

Williams was approached by two personal trainers, who were in the gym at the time, and the alleged incident was captured on the gym’s security cameras.

The fitness aficionado is listed as a director of the company from 2009 to September 2022 on his LinkedIn page.

Ms. Martinovic is now listed as the director.

Williams is out on bail and his trial is scheduled for March next year.

Ms Martinovic’s son, Jaden Martinovic, 18, is also likely to stand trial next year in an unrelated incident.

In September, he was charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed another teenager in the heart in a failed drug deal.

Prosecutors allege police have audio from Mr. Martinovich’s car camera the night of the alleged incident in which a bag of sea salt was sold under the pretense it was methamphetamine.

Mr. Martinovich had allegedly arranged the drug deal with the victim on social media before driving to a parking lot near Bourke St along with two teenage partners.

Ms Martinovic’s son Jaden (pictured together) is accused of fatally stabbing a teenager in a failed drug deal.

Police prosecutors will allege that after a brief conversation, the victim got into his car and drove away while his two associates were still inside.

Mr. Martinovich allegedly chased the car, opened the driver’s door and told the victim ‘outside, I have a knife’ before she stabbed him.

His lawyers previously indicated in court that a plea of ​​not guilty would be argued on the basis that the victim was robbing him and there was a fight over the knife.

He is expected to face a Supreme Court trial in 2023.