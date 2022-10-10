Martyn Ford is massive after putting on 25lbs following collapse of Iranian Hulk fight

Martyn Ford has packed a serious amount of weight while filming a movie in Bulgaria after a proposed fight with the Iranian Hulk was scrapped.

The ‘World’s Scariest Man’ faced off against his enemy – real name Sajad Gharibi – at London’s O2 Arena in April on a map that would also feature Patrice Evra and Jamie O’Hara, along with podcast host James Engels.

Martyn Ford and the Iranian Hulk were set to fight at the O2 Arena in London on April 30 before the fight was cancelled

However, the fight fell through after the pair collided in a face-off. Ford easily pushed Gharibi to the ground and it became clear it might not be a fair fight.

After this incident, images emerged of the Iranian Hulk collapsing while appearing on a TV show before revealing that he had been rejected by his parents and that he was suicidal.

Ford then called the event organizers and told them he would no longer continue the fight as he did not want to be responsible for Gharibi being bullied and taking his own life.

So instead, the Iranian Hulk moved on to another opponent in the form of the Kazakh Titan, whose real name is Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich.

The pair met in the ring in August and the Kazakh Titan was utterly dominant, landing shots to the body and head at will, to the point that the Iranian Hulk repeatedly turned away from his opponent and the match was duly halted.

Still looking for the right opportunity to make his boxing debut, Ford is also interested in an MMA fight after signing with Polish promotion KSW a few years ago.

The Iranian Hulk ended up fighting someone else – it didn't go well!

Ford Is Filming A Movie And Gained Up To 340 Pounds

However, his martial arts training has been suspended in recent months because he is shooting a movie in Bulgaria and living in a hotel.

Despite that, he has managed to pack on 25 pounds since revealing he’d slimmed down to 315 pounds in March to be more agile in his boxing debut.

“54 KG / 340lb It’s unbelievable what a happy MIND can do. I haven’t eaten for the last few months (I live hard in a hotel room) training has been consistent BUT it was in a commercial gym with no training partner,” Ford wrote alongside a photo of him looking jacked.

“The work was great, but extremely physically demanding and sleep deprived…. HOWEVER I’ve been so happy, so great full [sic] and had absolutely no stress while I was here…. And my god, you can tell by my results…..

@mikebisping – instagram Ford couldn’t make Michael Bisping a sports buddy

“Strengthen yourself. Weight up. Muscle Mass Up Just show you how IMPORTANT air is to manage your stress levels and stay HAPPY and HEALTHY.

“Not only that, a CLEAR focus and a solid goal to train. Bulgaria has been great for me for so many reasons, I appreciate each and every one of you who contributed to this.”

UFC legend Michael Bisping worked with Ford on the film and they even attended a few training sessions.

But for the most part, it looks like he left without a gym buddy during his time in Sofia and the results are phenomenal.