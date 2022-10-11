Martinelli ‘wants Arsenal to treble wages’ to equal Jesus and Partey contracts

Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly demanding Arsenal triple his wages as he seeks to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old has been one of The Gunners’ standout players this season, with four goals and two assists in nine Premier League games.

Getty Martinelli has made a huge impression for Arsenal as The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League

But with the player locked in until 2024, Chelsea are said to be keeping an eye on his situation, while it’s so secret that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also a fan, prompting Arsenal to enter contract talks.

The Brazilian winger recently confirmed that negotiations are underway when he announced his wish to remain in north London.

However, according to the Daily mailan agreement is not concluded due to Martinelli’s salary requirements.

They state the youngster currently earns around £70k a week at Arsenal but is looking to earn a wage in the region of £200,000 a week.

That would make him one of the club’s biggest earners, with Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey both earning over £200,000 a week.

It’s the same amount Arsenal are reportedly offering Bukayo Saka, which would be nearly seven times the English star’s current salary.

Getty Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli sparkled in Sunday’s 3-2 win against Liverpool

The Mail has stated that Mikel Arteta’s squad know they must reward Martinelli for his dazzling performances this season with the club’s top Premier League table.

But it has been said that Arsenal are in no immediate rush to get the Brazilian signed a new contract.

And there is no panic from Martinelli as he has only his eyes set on committing his long-term future to the club as he has settled in the capital.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist made his appearance with a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Liverpool, where he was named man of the match.

After the win he said: “Of course I want to stay. We are talking. Let’s see what happens, but of course I want to stay.

Getty Martinelli is tied to Emirates until 2024, and the player is eager to sign a new deal

“I think this is my best season here at Arsenal. I’m so happy for the moment. I think Arsenal is a great club and we have a lot of good players.

“I think you can see our hunger and our mentality from the outside. We want to win every game and I think everyone can see that.

“I’m so happy [to beat Liverpool], a great game and a great win. I think we deserved the three points.

“It was amazing [in the dressing room at full-time]. Everyone hugged each other.

“Everyone knew it was going to be a tough game and, like I said, I think we deserved it.” [win].”