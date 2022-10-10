Martinelli plays down title chance as Laura Woods sums up fans’ excitement

Gabriel Martinelli says Arsenal players are grounded as talk of Premier League title contenders rises.

The Gunners defeated Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday, as Mikel Arteta’s men returned to the top of the Premier League, as they turned it into a home win for the sixth time in a row this season.

Getty Martinelli was the star of the show scoring and assisting against Liverpool

Martinelli got the Gunners on a kite net in 58 seconds, before Darwin equalized Nunez for the visitors at 34 minutes.

Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal’s lead in first-half extra time after being singled out by Martinelli, but Roberto Firmino blasted past Aaron Ramsdale eight minutes later to make it 2-2.

Arsenal then sealed the win when Saka coolly converted a penalty from the spot after Liverpool midfielder Thiago Gabriel Jesus appeared to have knocked down the area.

It was another exceptional performance from Arteta’s side, which got this campaign off to a very positive start, with title contenders already being talked about.

After the game, Martinelli, who scored and provided an assist, said he narrowed his chances for the title and revealed that there is a lot of hard work ahead.

“I think we have to keep our feet on the ground and take it game by game and try to win them all,” the 21-year-old told Arsenal. official website.

Arsenal fan and talkSPORT host Laura Woods praised the Gunners glowingly and said they should be considered contenders as they are at the top of the league.

“Whether or not they are title contenders, look, you have to consider them as they are on top,” she told talkSPORT Breakfast.

“I think as the season goes on, I think Manchester City will be the ones to pull out at some point.

“I’d love to see Arsenal as a title contender, but I’m just going to continue with what we’re seeing right now. Manchester City are an absolute bulldozer.

talking sport Woods, like all Arsenal fans, is looking forward to watching her team this season

I just caught up…aahhh ARSENAL ❤️ — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) October 9, 2022

“If you told us last season this time that Arsenal would be at the top of the table, with successive wins over Tottenham and Liverpool, people would say it’s not a strong Liverpool, you can only beat what’s there.” for you.

“Liverpool is still Liverpool, they still have Jurgen Klopp as manager and the Spurs are still Spurs.

“What I love is that pressure at the top of the table, competing against these big teams and competing in games, which Liverpool come back into.

“To make you believe that and be disciplined to stay in it, and not come under that pressure, which has been a problem for that young team in the past.

“I just like watching them right now, they’re just a fun team to watch.”