Martine McCutcheon surprises son Rafferty, 7, with a trip to meet Santa with husband Jack McManus

Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack McManus surprised son Rafferty on Wednesday with a trip to meet Santa Claus.

The former EastEnders actress, 46, took to Instagram to reveal that the youngster was shocked after thinking they ‘came out to get some trinkets’.

Martine shared a beautiful photo of the three as they bundled up against the cold and posed in a cave.

Surprise! Martine McCutcheon, 46, and husband Jack McManus surprised son Rafferty, seven, on Wednesday with a trip to meet Santa

The Love Actually star looked chic in an all-black ensemble as she lovingly hugged seven-year-old Rafferty.

Martine wrote, ‘When Rafferty met Santa… Well, someone was VERY shocked and happy to meet the big man himself!’

“Rafferty thought we’d just pop in and get some goodies and it turned out to be a great festive surprise! Rafferty had a good old talk with Santa and explained that the decorators are currently painting etc’ at our house.

I can not believe it! The former EastEnders actress, 46, took to Instagram to reveal the youngster was shocked after thinking they ‘went out to get some baubles’

“So there’s a huge mirror on his bed and so he can’t sleep in his room right now but don’t worry because they’ll be gone in time for Christmas so Santa can leave a sack or a stocking or something in there at the foot of his bed (hint, hint) I wondered where he led!”

She continued, “And he also said we’ll keep the chimney clear and leave mince pies, carrots for the reindeer, and milk or whisky!”

“We looked at a beautiful manger with a nativity scene and we also saw where all the letters to Santa go and it was heartwarming to see Rafferty’s little face light up. He was so grateful and it made me melt.”

At home: She later took to her Instagram Stories as she and Rafferty relaxed by their lavish lock of hair

Before adding: ‘Everyone was so sweet and it was so beautiful watching the kids with their excitement – and their parents eating from that. Love was really omnipresent’.

She later took to her Instagram Stories as she and Rafferty relax by their lavishly decorated tree.

The boy wore reindeer ears and appeared to be bouncing on a space popper to which Martine wrote: ‘My little reindeer is getting so excited right now’.

Festive mood: Martine wrote, ‘When Rafferty met Santa… Well, someone was VERY shocked and happy to meet the big man himself!’

It comes after Martine revealed that Love Actually saved her from a burnout period where she felt “exhausted and unwell.”

The actress had been working non-stop for several years due to her role in EastEnders, which led to the decision to retire from show business before landing the Christmas role.

During a new interview with The mirrorshe explained that she made the decision to leave the company and would come back if she landed a major role.

Big break: It comes after Martine revealed that Love actually saved her from a burnt-out period where she felt ‘exhausted and unwell’ (depicted in the movie)

The star played Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders from the age of 17 to 23 and was feeling the toll of the busy schedule.

She explained, “It was a brutal schedule of 22 scenes a day, six days a week, alongside my pop career. There was a lot of pressure, a lot of touring and I was struggling with exhaustion and feeling unwell.

Martine went on to say she decided not to move on, saying: ‘I was only 23 and living on my own – it was scary.

Too much: The star played Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders from the age of 17 to 23, feeling the toll of the busy schedule as she was ‘exhausted’ and preparing to leave the industry (pictured on EastEnders in 1998)

“I just thought, ‘I love what I do, but I don’t like what’s involved,’ so I called my agent and gave up on the industry. I remember thinking, ‘If I’m supposed to stay in it, ‘I’m going to get a big plate.’

Martine took time off and explained that she had gone to stay with a friend in Spain and “slept for three days straight.”

But it didn’t take long, when director Richard Curtis called and just a week later offered the actress the role to star alongside Hugh Grant in Love Actually.