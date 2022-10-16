Martine McCutcheon shares a reflective post days after brother, 31, died without medical explanation

Martine McCutcheon has told her fans to “hold each other extra tight” in a reflective post following the death of her brother LJ who died at the age of 31 without a medical explanation.

The heartbroken TV star, 46, took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she admitted her “heart is broken forever,” while revealing that her only sibling Laurence John, aka LJ – who has mild special needs had – died two weeks ago.

After taking some time off, the actress took to Instagram on Saturday with a photo of her face peacefully gazing at the blue sky while taking out her son Rafferty. seven, for a walk.

She captioned the post, shared with her 542,000 followers: ‘A blue sky and sunshine Saturday. Have a nice weekend everyone.

“Hold on extra tight and make memories.”

She said the website’s designer would be marrying his fiancée Jay Eaton, 49, in a month’s time and that Martine, who would become bridesmaid, had seen her brother just days before he died.

Martine shared a few photos of LJ earlier this week, writing: ‘My heart is broken forever, my little brother, my gentle giant, sadly passed away suddenly 2 weeks ago. He was 31 years old.

“There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so quickly and as we continue to investigate, we must accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us.

LJ (Laurence John) was born when I was 15 years old and from the moment I first held him in my arms I felt so proud and fiercely protective of him. He was such a character!

“He made us all laugh and loved nothing more than making a plan, having a great playlist, bringing people together and generally giggling.”

She went back to work on Thursday, admitting she “felt” his presence after he passed away “without a medical explanation.”

The former EastEnders actress, 46, confirmed the tragic news of Laurence John’s passing on Tuesday, admitting her “heart is broken forever”.

The grieving star thanked her followers for their outpouring of love and said her beloved brother would like her to “keep going.”

And in a candid video, she spoke directly to the camera as she spoke candidly about her devastating loss.

Special bond: Martine shared this Instagram photo with her brother in 2013, writing about how much she loved him – she was just 15 when he was born

Memories: Martine also recorded her stories to share the same image with her brother, in addition to Swedish House Mafia’s song Don’t You Worry Child, LJ’s favorite song

She said, “Hello everyone, I hope you’re okay, It’s my first time on Instagram since I shared my post about losing my brother a few weeks ago.”

“First, thank you so much for the outpouring of love, it means so much to my family.”

“Today was my first day going back to work, I didn’t know if I could do it or not – I was nervous, a bit of filming and a meeting and I’m so glad I did it.

She continued: “I know my brother would want me to continue and he was so proud of me and the fact that I loved inspiring people and making them feel good and giving them a little bit of magic where I could’.

“I felt him with me, and I did, the first day back. I did it.’

Soulmate: After EastEnders star Martine confirmed the tragic news of Laurence John’s death on Tuesday, his partner Jay Eaton shared her tribute with the caption, “forever my soulmate x.”

In addition to the emotional clip she wrote: ‘Thank you for your support. Come back to it little by little. I know LJ would like me to continue.”

“He was proud of me and understood why I do what I do. Grief is a strange old thing and there isn’t one way to navigate it, but it felt good to do some work. I was nervous, but I made it.’

It comes after Martine’s brother’s heartbroken fiancé posted a series of moving images of the two together.

Following the news of his passing, his partner Jay Eaton shared her online tribute with the caption, “Forever my soulmate x.”

Jay, 49, was due to marry Laurence John, aka LJ, in a month’s time with Martine as maid of honor.