Martine McCutcheon looks slimmer than ever as she mixes cocktails in bikini on holiday in Turkey

Martine McCutcheon looked sensational on Wednesday as she showed off her slim figure in a black high-waisted bikini on Instagram.

The former EastEnders star, 46, flew to Turkey earlier this month with husband Jack McManus and their son Rafferty, seven.

The Love Actually actress took a break from sunbathing and looked slimmer than ever as she sipped a few cocktails behind the bar at the luxury 5-star resort Susona Bodrum.

Martine uploaded a boomerang for her 533,000 followers with Rupert Holmes hit Escape (The Piña Colada Song) in the background, while Martine showed off her toned belly while she covered herself with a stylish straw hat.

She captioned the Story: ‘Piña colada time! Oops!’ and proceeded to tag the beautiful hotel.

She was joined by one of the local bar girls for the six second clip who gave Martine some advice on how to mix up the perfect alcoholic drink.

Later in the day, the mother-of-one uploaded a clip of her only son relaxing in the pool in a swing ring. She posted on her Story: ‘Rafferty chilling in his donut’ along with a laughing emoji.

The brunette beauty has wowed fans with her holiday snaps lately.

On Sunday, she looked sensational as she showed off her toned figure in a monochromatic bikini on her social media.

The actress, who enjoys a sun holiday in Turkey with her ‘beautiful family’, shared a number of crackling snapshots on her account during her outing.

Looking happy and confident in the sexy second piece sitting on a lifeguard tower, the soap favorite posed playfully while casting a sultry look for the camera.

The TV star, who has revealed the results of her recent weight loss on social media, also added a photo of herself and her son Rafferty, seven.

Martine stood with their backs to the camera as she peered out into the harbor and marveled as she held her son’s hand.

On her Instagram, the actress gushed: “Making memories and enjoying the sun with my beautiful family. @susonabodrum #holiday #familytime #grateful #makingmemories #sunshine #beachlife.’

Martine has provided regular updates on her trip to the ancient city of Bodrum.

On Thursday, the ex-soap star posted footage of the area’s bustling market as she negotiated bargains with Rafferty.

The actress and singer admitted under the caption that she was already in love with Turkey – just hours after being thrown to the country from the UK.

She wrote: ‘We are in Bodrum! So far I love it! The scenery is breathtaking, the people are so friendly and the weather was beautiful today… Hot but with a cool breeze.

‘We have been real tourists today and I love the buzzing energy, the fantastic shops and the bluer that blue sea! So fantastic so far.’

The star accompanied the caption with a selfie of herself and Rafferty as they browse curio shops alongside a photo of her young son giving the camera a happy thumbs up.

Martine recently showed off a black bikini for Instagram followers as she prepared for her vacation.

She captioned her photo: ‘Finally booked our holiday! I can’t wait to see the ocean! Time to pack the bikini, sunglasses, flip flops and sun hats, whoop!’

In February, Martine revealed it has taken her “so long” to do what works for her when she opened up about her health and staying in shape.

In an interview with OK! magazine, the Love Actually star noted that she doesn’t like to talk about her weight, but shared how she’s staying in shape by following the 80/20 rule diet.

Discussing her frame, Martine shared how it wasn’t always easy to find the right healthy lifestyle that works for her, with the star saying the importance of just being the “best version” of herself.

She said, ‘I think it takes a long time to know what your own recipe is. It has taken me such a long time to look through all the things out there and do what works for me. So it’s not as simple as just going on a crazy diet.

“I just think it’s really important to encourage women to just be the best version of themselves.”

In detail about her diet, she added, “The 80/20 rule is what works for me. 80% of my week I mainly eat only healthy proteins, fruits and vegetables, organic and vegetable juices and Flora ProActiv spread. And then I have something tasty 20% of the time.’