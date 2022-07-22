Martine McCutcheon haggles for bargains with son Rafferty during family getaway to ‘bustling’ Bodrum

Martine McCutcheon has given fans a glimpse of her current family vacation as she unwinds in Turkey with husband Jack McManus and their son Rafferty.

The former EastEnders star is enjoying a sun break in the popular tourist destination of Bodrum, and she’s wasting no time sharing a series of social media updates from the port city.

Martine, 46, posted photos of the area’s bustling market on Instagram on Thursday as she negotiated bargains with seven-year-old Rafferty, her only child.

Good times: Martine McCutcheon has given fans a glimpse of her current family vacation as she unwinds in Turkey with husband Jack McManus and their son Rafferty

Captioning her latest posts, the actress and singer admitted she was already in love with Turkey — just hours after being flung from the UK to the country.

She wrote: ‘We are in Bodrum! So far I love it! The scenery is breathtaking, the people are so friendly and the weather was beautiful today… Hot but with a cool breeze.

‘We have been real tourists today and I love the buzzing energy, the fantastic shops and the bluer that blue sea! So fantastic so far.’

Blending in: Martine took to Instagram on Thursday, posting photos of the area’s bustling market as she negotiated bargains with seven-year-old Rafferty

Love it: the actress shared a handful of photos from her current stay in Turkey

The star accompanied the caption with a selfie of herself and Rafferty browsing curio shops alongside a photo of her young son giving the camera a happy thumbs up.

Martine, who has revealed the results of her weight loss on social media, recently showed off a black bikini for Instagram followers as she prepared for her vacation.

She captioned her photo: ‘Finally booked our holiday! I can’t wait to see the ocean! Time to pack the bikini, sunglasses, flip flops and sun hats, whoop!’

Looks good: Martine, who has revealed her weight loss results on social media, recently showed off a black bikini for Instagram followers as she prepared for her vacation

In February, Martine revealed it has taken her “so long” to do what works for her, when she opened up about her health and staying in shape.

In an interview with OK! magazine, the Love Actually star noted that she doesn’t like to talk about her weight, but shared how she’s staying in shape by following the 80/20 rule diet.

Discussing her frame, Martine shared how it wasn’t always easy to find the right healthy lifestyle that works for her, with the star saying the importance of just being the “best version” of herself.

Slim: In February, Martine revealed it’s taken her “so long to do what works for (her)” when she opened up about her health and staying in shape

The other half: Martine with rarely seen producer husband Jack McManus, who is also on holiday with the actress and their baby son

She said, ‘I think it takes a long time to know what your own recipe is. It has taken me such a long time to look through all the things out there and do what works for me. So it’s not as simple as just going on a crazy diet.

“I just think it’s really important to encourage women to just be the best version of themselves.”

In detail about her diet, she added, “The 80/20 rule is what works for me. 80% of my week I mainly eat only healthy proteins, fruits and vegetables, organic and vegetable juices and Flora ProActiv spread. And then I have something tasty 20% of the time.’