MARTIN SAMUEL: Taking the knee has served its purpose and outlived its usefulness

The cause will never lose its power or meaning, but the gesture? Well, the clue is in the noun.

Gesture politics, empty gesture – we’ve never been too happy with the concept of gestures and Premier League captains seem to have decided that taking the knee as a condemnation of racism has run its course.

It hasn’t gone away, as it’s clear that some games – the biggest, most high-profile occasions – can still hold the pre-kick-off attitude.

This seems like a very sensible compromise from players who have always thought more deeply about the issue than many think. There have been enough individual dissidents, such as Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace international from Côte d’Ivoire, and now team rejecters – Bournemouth didn’t bow to their knees in the Championship last season and won’t do so in the Premier League again – to have a discussion. earn, and this is the conclusion.

It is logical. Giving up altogether would be seen as a defeat in the face of the opposition, especially at clubs such as Millwall, Colchester and West Ham, where the gesture was sometimes met with negative responses.

Continue to risk diluting the message. It just becomes another facet of the pre-match ritual, losing its impact and meaning.

So now the knee will be engaged, like a long ball over the top. Easy to grasp when done too often, but with real power when used properly. When and where is a matter for the captains and their teams. You can imagine that the games that will be seen – matches on television perhaps – or that attract attention and large followings will be marked by an anti-racist moment.

Erling Haaland (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold took the knee for the Community Shield

Wilfred Zaha was one of the few players who chose not to carry out the gesture from the previous campaign

Bournemouth players won’t get on their knees for Premier League kick-off this season

West Ham versus champions Manchester City on Sunday 1 may have the profile of a knee match, or the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham the following weekend.

That’s a fixture with a history of racial abuse – mostly anti-Semitic – and a stand against prejudice would take on a broader meaning.

Issues? Perhaps the players will grow tired of having logistical discussions in the run-up to a game – as you can imagine Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil van Dijk have no great need for a chat in the days before Manchester City play against Liverpool – or maybe this is a judgment that can be made within seconds with the referee on the day.

Either way, it will take everyone on both sides to be on the same page. Can’t have the keeper on his knees when the match starts and the striker takes a punt. Everyone must have read the memo.

There are also broader implications. Those with an understanding of sentiment within the English side say the players, with no shortage of Premier League captains among them, remain committed to coming to their knees in Qatar this winter.

On the international stage, it remains an important statement, especially in a country where outsiders were employed as slave laborers to build the infrastructure that made the tournament possible.

Getting the hang of it will be deployed at major televised matches – such as the North London derby

Racism is not just about black and white. Workers of South Asian descent have toiled in appalling conditions to host the 2022 World Cup. The knee recognizes them too – even if a more forceful statement could have been made by the major nations with a flat no to FIFA when the venue was announced.

It is also on the international stage where black players of England are targeted by racists. In that context, taking the knee remains a gesture of defiance before the eyes of the watching world, and still relevant.

Did you manage to get the knee? Some, like Zaha, will argue not. That football has not changed in two years, that racism remains endemic in society. But 22 players kneeling in public for a few seconds would never end racism. The plan was to raise awareness and in that regard it worked.

In June 2020, a banner reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ flew over as the Clarets faced Manchester City in the Premier League – at the height of the Black Lives Matter troubles

There were new conversations, new considerations, moments when players shared their thoughts, not just about racism, but about the abuse that has become such a demoralizing force. Debates over whether a team from England could go abroad in the face of racist abuse, social media scrutiny, the need for better coaching and management pathways have all sprung from a simple, peaceful gesture.

It was painted as Marxist, as a facade for a movement that wanted to punish the police, it was dragged into our current fetish for culture wars. It wasn’t all about that. For the men and women who did it, kneeling was a simple gesture of support for their colleagues and for action against racism. It has served its purpose, outlived its usefulness and will now be left to individuals to decide.

It will still be a gesture and never a solution, but this way it may be better targeted and given even more power.