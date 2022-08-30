MARTIN SAMUEL: Serena Williams is not ready to concede the stage just yet

In moments of tension, a voice from the depths of Arthur Ashe Stadium broke the silence. “Let’s go, Mama,” he shouted. “You have this.”

And so it is, for the big ones. Everyone sees themselves reflected. So if you’re a mom, you’re Serena, who strives to overcome life’s challenges. And if you’re a woman, even a privileged white woman who’s had cocktails and talked the whole game, only breaking down for the occasional attention-seeking screams, then Serena will do it for you too.

And she represents color, and the underprivileged, and the celebrities who regain fame by watching her play, their faces projected onto the gigantic screens amid shouts and cheers. Mike Tyson, after the fifth game of the second set. Now there is one to deal with the empowerment of women. Bill Clinton too.

And on Wednesday we’re going to go through it all again, because she won. Of course she won. What did you think? That it was the Serena of Cincinnati and Toronto? That she would leave with a lamentation, with tennis saying goodbye to her as much as she did to it?

The organizers may have feared that, which is why they staged Williams’ public departure before the end of her first round match. There were speeches and a video tribute from Oprah Winfrey and a choreographed “card stunt” where the entire arena held up scraps of paper spelling out “We love you Serena,” while the object of their affection pretended to be surprised by this ambush. That she had just won, straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 kind of ruined the drama.

When she leaves this tournament and her professional career, it will be with a final spin and a wave, not this big show. It was like they couldn’t keep booking CBS host Gayle King round after round, so they decided to go early.

Williams was a good sport anyway. How could she not be? Vlissingen overflowed with praise for the GOAT. Twitter had created an emoji especially for the occasion. Beyonce had narrated another movie in her honor, courtesy of Gatorade. Hashtag #Twirl for Serena was trending with everyone invited to recreate her iconic salute to the court. It was a huge deal. She was sung by singers from Ukraine and a Disney princess.

And yet the GOAT didn’t play like it was ready to give up the stage. Yes, there were too many double faults and Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic is a fairly favorable draw, resisting enough to make it a game, but not so much that the evening ended in awkwardness. Still, there were moments, and plenty of moments, when memories of those 23 singles Grand Slams were rekindled, when every future opponent — even second-seeded Anett Kontaviet, whom she meets in the next round — heralded her performance with a measure of excitement. . Certainly with the crowd behind her, Williams will be a force here.

When asked what would happen to her tonight, Williams didn’t hesitate for a moment. The sound as she stepped onto the track was unlike anything she’d heard before. “The response has been overwhelming,” she says. “It was so hard I could feel it in my chest. And I still had a game to play. I thought to myself, “Is this real?” And I wanted to play until that reception.’

But could it have been such a big surprise? Williams knew this was her night, and her entrance wasn’t that of an athlete expecting the same old routine. It was a heavyweight champion’s ring walk, or almost. Her opponent, Kovinic, was already on the court, as was the challenger, when the champion was introduced. First there was the video montage, the name calling for dramatic effect, then the jump into the tunnel, where Williams waited, swathed in diamonds and theatrical black. Her cape-like overgarment was black, her outfit black, 400 diamonds and jewels glittered under the lights, rap music played and she marched outside.

Think Tyson. Think Deontay Wilder. No, think about Tyson. Wilder is beaten too often. It was Tyson who came to mind here. Tyson when he was the man in black. Black shorts, black boots, black gloves; 220 pounds of brooding menace. Williams doesn’t show that, but she doesn’t look like your average track professional either, even when her powers wane. That formidable physique remains. And she’s a star. Glamorous, captivating, a wall of camera phones detailed her every move.

Kovinic jumped around enthusiastically, Williams throwing off several of her six layers, one for each of her US Open triumphs. That’s another reason her fans adore her. She dresses for drama, she dresses to impress. Many would like to think they do the same. Few carry it out like they do.

There were also a lot of Williams super fans on the property. They hung out in their homemade tribute T-shirts and outfits, hoping to get their 15 minutes with a passing TV crew. With so much air time to wait for the 7pm start, they weren’t disappointed. A posse of four mommas in bright yellow was regularly called in to make noise for the nightly news. “Unashamed,” said the front of their tops, with a picture of Serena with a clenched fist underneath. ‘The Goddess – the GOAT’, it read below. A quote on the back. “She played the game like her life depended on it—and she changed the game forever.” And that’s true.

“Serena is undeniably the best athlete ever,” said Naomi Osaka. ‘Forget athlete. I mean athlete. No one else has changed her sport like her and against all odds.’ I can’t stand that. Equations in time and gender can never be definitively resolved. It will always come down to an opinion. Osaka’s seems as good as any other. Whatever we may think of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, they didn’t reinvent men’s tennis the way Williams transformed women’s game.

There’s an interview with her in Time magazine this week and teased snippets slip out of it. “We’ve changed the way people play, period,” she says, including her sister Venus. “People have never attacked. People never took balls early. People have never been served like this. People have never had to play so hard to beat two black girls from Compton.’

Later, she reflects on a feat truly beyond her male contemporaries. “I don’t know of another person who is nine weeks pregnant who has won a Grand Slam or a championship in the NBA or anything else,” she says. ‘A two-week event. That tournament I trusted my brain. An athlete isn’t just about what kind of animal you are physically like, like a specimen. It uses everything. Your mind, your body. And that for 20 years. And doing it against people who stand up to you and play the best game of their lives. Every time.’

That is of course not literally true. But it’s what it must feel like to spend three decades with a target on your back. When Williams won her first Grand Slam, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard had yet to play for England, Tom Brady had not yet entered the NFL Draft, James Anderson was not a test cricketer, LeBron James was in high school, Tiger Woods had to win the Open Championship or the US Open. This is an incredible dynasty of excellence. And it’s not over. Not yet. Maybe Wednesday, maybe later. What is certain is that this will not end without a fight. It could be a fight sprinkled with diamonds, it could be a fight fit to grace the cover of Vogue, Women’s Health, or Today’s Parent, but it will be a fight. You can count on that.

As Serena walked toward her goal to close out the match, Missy Elliott’s sound echoed through the arena. “Is it worth it, let me do the work, I put my hip down, flip it and flip it…” And she will. And she does.