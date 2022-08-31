MARTIN SAMUEL: LIV Golf is cheap and ugly – Rory is right to rail against Saudi cash

In 2015, Rory McIlroy had tickets to the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas. One problem: he also had 18 holes to play against Paul Casey in the WGC Cadillac Match Play tournament, at TPC Harding Park.

No problem. McIlroy was a 24-year-old high roller at the time. He had a private plane on standby to fly him from San Francisco to the Nevada desert, and back if necessary in time for Sunday’s final. Issue. The Casey duel ended.

Not only could McIlroy not be in Vegas on time—Lee Westwood got his tickets—he also threatened to miss the bell if he rushed back to his hotel. So McIlroy grabbed a seat in the media tent, pulled out his wallet for pizza and beer for the assembled company, and watched the fight from there. He is a big boxing fan. Still, he has no opinion on selling the sport to Saudi Arabia.

He is also a football man. In 2014, he paraded the Claret Jug for his Open win at Old Trafford, home of his favorite club Manchester United. He admitted that just being there in a ceremonial role made him nervous.

At Ryder Cup events, he is invariably seen laughing and joking with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. But neither is negativity about the threat to the incumbent elite from Saudi Arabian investment in Newcastle United.

So it’s just Saudi golf that annoys McIlroy. Only the threat to his sport from the breakout of LIV Golf, which was funded by Saudi Arabia. He will return to Europe next week in a field with 18 from the new rebel group. “If you believe in something, I think you should speak out, and I believe very strongly in this,” he said ahead of the BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth.

Rory McIlroy is a fierce critic of the impact of cash from Saudi Arabia on his sport

McIlroy said he hates what it does to golf and has constantly criticized the LIV golf lineup

“I hate what it does to the game of golf. I hate it. I really. It’s going to be hard for me to see 18 of them there in Wentworth. That just doesn’t suit me.’

And some see this as hypocrisy. Why are the golfers held to higher standards. If Saudi money is tainted – and it’s hard to argue it isn’t, given what is known about human rights and punishment of dissent in the region – why is it any different for golf?

This is why. Stand aside from the ethical debate for a moment and consider Saudi Arabia’s relationship to sport.

When Anthony Joshua fought Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, the boxing was enhanced by such a decider. It helped set up an even bigger match between the victor, Usyk and Tyson Fury. That can happen in the Gulf too, and while that is difficult for British boxing fans, the sport itself is not harmed. The wallets are bigger, the investment is superior.

McIlroy, the boxer, will not think the sport is being damaged by the presence of Saudi Arabia. He may not like the regime, but he plays golf in numerous venues with a reproachful attitude to freedom. The argument is always that change takes time, but will happen faster when East and West meet.

Football the same. The elite have reason to fear Newcastle, as does Manchester City, but it wouldn’t be disastrous for the Premier League if another club moved its seat at the top table. Certainly Newcastle, a passionate football city, has suffered for too long.

In boxing, Saudi money has brought big fights like Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

And in the Premier League, Newcastle becoming a major force could be positive for football

LIV Golf is different — it has even served in support of disgraced former President Donald Trump

The club last won the competition in 1927, a national cup in 1955 and their European award, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 1968-69, is no longer recognized by UEFA. From a sporting point of view it is difficult to begrudge the club or its fans the chance of success; and a strong Newcastle adds to the sporting spectacle for any football fan, even McIlroy.

Does that also apply to LIV Golf? Barely. It has weakened competition by splitting the fields, it has offered less golf, less danger, even served to rally support for disgraced former President Donald Trump. It’s the epitome of cheap and ugly in everything but the purses, and when McIlroy says he hates what it’s done to the sport, many will recognize that loathing.

Not least because some of LIV Golf’s main driving forces — Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia — seem motivated by an aversion to an establishment and a system that has made them insanely rich. Would McIlroy throw his Vegas tickets to Westwood now? That would really seem the height of hypocrisy if he did.

Open champion Cameron Smith stepped out to LIV Golf this week, but as one of the world’s greatest players it’s only natural that he should be courted. The machinations to grab Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson were more indicative of a vengeful streak.

Stenson pushed to 200 in the Official World Golf Rankings, he wasn’t a major commercial draw, and last won a PGA Tour tournament in 2017 – there was no need to pay the fortune to lure him, other than the desire to get the Ryder Cup preparations, which it duly did when he was made to resign from office. David Dein, former Arsenal vice-chairman, once spoke of Roman Abramovich parking his Chelsea tanks on Highbury’s lawn and firing off £50 notes.

That is essentially what LIV Golf has done. They have forced the PGA Tour to copy their model of closed shop, no risk, guaranteed payout, truncated competitions, pale imitations of what the game should be. McIlroy seems to acknowledge that, even though he is part of the new order of the PGA.

Like Tiger Woods, he seems to share a fondness for the traditions of the game: not just the majors, but the history, the famous champions, the revered courses that are not exercises in self-aggrandizement.

Of course, no one would argue that golf’s past is only populated with good guys. David Deas, a 21-year-old Scotsman from Leith, received one of the first documented shipments of golf equipment to the American colonies in August 1743. Sierra Leone.

The same year, with his brother John, Deas praised Two Hundred Sixty Prime Negroes, straight from Angola, a shipment of one hundred and fourteen healthy Prime Negroes and forty remarkably fine Negro women: just arrived from the coast of Guiney all in the South Carolina Gazette. Charleston and the surrounding area is considered the home of golf in the United States.

It is estimated that about 260,000 African slaves on 882 ships passed through the harbor during the Atlantic slave trade. When South Carolina became the first southern state to secede from the Union in December 1860, it had 400,000 slaves, about 10 percent of America’s total slave population. Even Kiawah Island, one of the region’s most famous modern golf courses, was built on plantation land.

McIlroy and Tiger Woods (left) share a love for the traditions of golf and its rich history

McIlory will soon be in Wentworth in England competing against LIV Golf players

So no, not perfect. Yet golf is an ancient game with an ancient history. LIV Golf is powered by investments from a country that murdered journalist Jamal Kashoggi at the embassy in Istanbul in 2018; that this month a student was jailed for 34 years for merely condoning dissident statements on social media. Golf cannot change the trade that made the Deas brothers rich; but it doesn’t have to sell out for this.

And if it was just a matter of investing, there could be a discussion. After all, President Joe Biden has visited Saudi Arabia, President Emmanuel Macron has received the Crown Prince. Sport cannot be held to higher standards than the leaders of the free world.

The World Cup for clubs has gone to Qatar, the World Cup for clubs to the United Arab Emirates. The headquarters of the International Cricket Council is located in Dubai. The region wants its share of the influence.

And perhaps, if the Saudi money has its way and FIFA makes its biennial World Cup biennial, football will feel the devastating tide that has engulfed golf. Until then, however, McIlroy’s influence on the sport seems extremely toxic. As another LIV event kicks off this week in Boston, the Ulsterman’s eyes will narrow further as his beloved wave dissolves into sand.