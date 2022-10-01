MARTIN SAMUEL: It’s a scandal that Soumillon was only hit with 60-day ban for elbowing rival

To put the weakness of the Christophe Soumillon ban in perspective, suspending a jockey for October and November is much like putting a footballer on a two-month suspension in June and July.

Other than allowing Soumillon to drive in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday is the same as letting the ruthless footballer play in the Champions League final before his suspension begins.

Also remember that there is virtually no act that a football player could commit that could kill or disable an opponent; while what Soumillon did to Rossa Ryan, pushing him off his mount, could have had far-reaching consequences for the Irish rider.

Rossa Ryan started losing his balance after being pushed halfway through the race by Christophe Soumillon

His fall was likened by a Sky commentator to ‘jumping out of a car sunroof at 35 mph’

A broken back if he had fallen more miserably; a broken neck in the worst case. Riders die if they fall from horses; riders end up in a wheelchair for life.

And when Soumillon committed his act, he couldn’t possibly have known how it would turn out for Ryan. It is fortunate, nothing more, that the jockey and his mount were unharmed.

So it’s outrageous that Soumillon has been banned for 60 days, worse, it starts next week after he drives Vadeni for the Aga Khan in Sunday’s big race. Now we wait to see if His Highness has the standards his grand title implies.

Soumillon is his regular rider and has been occasionally since 2002. They have had many successes. But what Soumillon did was despicable.

Never mind that his ban laughably undermines the seriousness of the offense, is this the man the Aga Khan wants to represent him in the racing community? Soumillon may miss big meetings, but his presence in the Arc is nothing short of a disgrace.

Soumillon (right) banned from racing for two months after shocking incident

Soumillon apologized and claimed to have made a mistake, but that is easy to say in hindsight. He said he only used his elbow to hold his position.

Even if this were true – and there are plenty of people in racing who are skeptical – Soumillon has enough experience to know the danger of such behavior. Everyone in racing does that.

During the Derby rally in Ecuador on September 18, Joffre Mora forced a jockey with one arm off his horse. Although his rival, Luis Hurtado, was unharmed, Mora was banned for life.

Strange that they should treat rider safety in South America more seriously than in France, a country that would consider its racing industry to be one of the most prestigious.

Yet it is there. A two-month suspension for a life-ending offense.

In 2018, when motorcycle racer Romano Fenati grabbed a rival’s handbrake during a Grand Prix, he was banned for no less than two races. However, his team promptly terminated his contract for the remainder of the season.

If he is a man of principle, that is the least the Aga Khan should do to Soumillon: with immediate effect.

Rossa (right) would not have been injured after the fall, but it could have been much worse