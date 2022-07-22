Martin Odegaard says he wants to captain Arsenal, and is not fazed by the armband’s rumoured curse

Martin Odegaard says he would appreciate the chance to become Arsenal captain and is unimpressed by the bracelet’s apparent curse in recent years.

After the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Odegaard is expected to take the helm of Arsenal.

Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka are all embroiled in controversy after taking the armband, while Laurent Koscielny, Robin van Persie, Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry all left while in charge.

Norwegian captain Martin Odegaard has said he would enjoy the chance as Arsenal skipper

“It’s not something I think about. I’m thinking about the future and to make it the best I can, so we’ll see what happens,” Odegaard said on Friday.

“I always enjoy responsibility. I am captain for my country (Norway) and it is a nice experience, so I enjoy that.

“I don’t know about the situation here, I think that question is for Mikel (Arteta) and the club, but of course if he asked me, I’d be happy to do it.”

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the final game of their US tour on Saturday, less than two weeks before the new Premier League campaign kicks off.

Mikel Arteta’s team missed the top four last season after a late collapse and Odegaard has warned their rivals to expect a ‘hungry’ Arsenal to make amends.

“We had it in our hands, so it was very disappointing in the end. I think now you will see a hungry Arsenal team come back,” he said.

“I think we have learned that we have to be sharp in every situation and in every game. This competition is so tough that you have to be your best every time you play. We have to make good use of that.

“We have to use that anger and disappointment and take this season with us and show that we have improved, we have learned and hopefully we can do that now.”

Odegaard is part of Arsenal’s squad in America preparing for a friendly against Chelsea

Odegaard was asked if Saturday’s opponent, Chelsea, is the top four most vulnerable to the chasing pack.

“I don’t like to talk about other teams,” he said. “We have to focus on ourselves. The most important thing for us is to improve compared to last season.’

The 23-year-old spoke shortly after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City was confirmed. Much has been made about how characters like Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus will help Arsenal.

“I don’t think we were really short, but I think it’s always an area to improve – the mentality of the team – and I think all the players that came in brought something good,” said Odegaard.

‘The energy, the personality. They bring good vibes, they push the team. They are good people on and off the field, and I think that’s important for the team.’

He added: “We have a young team, but I think all the players have been through a lot. We have a lot of experience, especially for a young age. We have to use that in a good way and hopefully we will continue to improve over time, with the players getting older and more experienced. I’m really looking forward to the future.’