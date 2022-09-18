WhatsNew2Day
Martin Odegaard misses Arsenal’s trip to Brentford through an injury that he picked up in training

Sports
By Merry

Martin Odegaard will miss Arsenal’s trip to Brentford due to an injury picked up in training last weekend, with Oleksandr Zinchenko also ruled out.

  • Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard misses the trip to Brentford due to injury
  • The 23-year-old midfielder picked up a small crack in training last weekend
  • Summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko also misses out with a slight problem

By Jacob Ranson for Mailonline

Published: 11:01 AM, September 18, 2022 | Up to date: 11:09 AM, September 18, 2022

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will miss the trip to Brentford due to an injury he picked up last week.

The 23-year-old midfielder suffered a knock in training last weekend and was unable to work as would have been desired ahead of the trip across London.

The Norway international has returned to training but was unable to prepare for Sunday’s trip to west London, according to Athletics.

Martin Odegaard (pictured) misses Arsenal's trip away to Brentford through injury



Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is also out with a slight problem, but neither is believed to be serious.

Odegaard has missed just four games previously for Arsenal through injury, having been out in April 2021 with an ankle problem.

More to follow..


