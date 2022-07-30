Martin Odegaard is named Arsenal captain as Mikel Arteta looks to kickstart new era at the Emirates

Arsenal have announced that midfielder Martin Odegaard will be the club’s new captain.

Alexandre Lacazette was given the temporary captaincy last season after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the role.

But after leading the team out a few times last season, Odegaard will now be Arsenal’s permanent captain for the new season.

The 23-year-old joined Arsenal in January 2021, initially on loan from Real Madrid, but made the move final last summer.

Odegaard immediately became an important member of the team due to his creative skills and leadership qualities.

He scored seven goals and assisted four in 36 Premier League appearances when The Gunners missed out on a top-four finish in North London Tottenham.

Odegaard is also currently Norway’s captain, having made his international debut at the age of 15.

Manager Mikel Arteta recently praised the creative midfielder’s leadership skills, saying: “Martin has a lot of qualities that we want as captain… one of them is that he thinks about the team first.

“He had a period in the beginning where he didn’t play, he was the first in training, the last to leave, asking the right questions – why he wasn’t playing, what to do – he always listened. he always helped his teammates.

“His attitude was absolutely phenomenal.”

The Arsenal captaincy has been a matter of contention in recent years after Aubameyang was stripped of the role in December following an altercation with Arteta.

Before that, Granit Xhaka also lost the captaincy after an angry clash with supporters.