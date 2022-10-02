Martin Odegaard admits Thomas Partey’s goal against Tottenham came straight from the training ground

<!–

Martin Odegaard has revealed that Thomas Partey’s stunning goal for Arsenal, which broke the deadlock in their 3-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday, was scheduled on the training ground.

The Ghana international gave the Gunners the lead at the Emirates Stadium within twenty minutes, arriving on the edge of the penalty area to curl up in a stunning 25-yard attack that Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had no chance of achieving.

But after the game, the Arsenal skipper said to arsenal.com that the move that led to Partey’s goal was heavily choreographed during training.

Thomas Partey (right) broke the deadlock against Spurs on Saturday with a stunning strike

Martin Odegaard (left) said Partey’s goal (right) against Spurs was practiced in practice

Speak with the Club website, Odegaard said: ‘It was a great goal. We knew before the game that he would be free in those areas and we practiced a lot to find him in those areas and he made a great shot.

“I think he played a great game too, so a lot of credit to him, and of course to the team.”

The move was orchestrated by Gunners’ defender Ben White, who saw Partey coming and attacked the midfielder as he sprinted to the edge of the penalty area.

It was the Ghanaian’s third goal for the north London club and it was also his first from outside the box. The 29-year-old has made 76 shots for Arsenal since he switched from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Despite going on, the Gunners were dealt a blow before half-time and Harry Kane equalized from a shot, but Gabriel Jesus’ goal, benefiting from a mistake by Lloris, proved to be a pivotal moment in the game.

Odegaard said Gabriel Jesus’ goal (left) was ‘crucial’ in helping Arsenal achieve victory

Arsenal haven’t lost a Premier League game with Tottenham since 2010

Speaking of the Brazilian’s goal, Odegaard said: “I think it was crucial. We dominated the game from the start, but they scored out of nowhere and it was important to hit back and get the momentum and energy back, so I think it was crucial to score the second goal.

“From that moment on I think we had the game under control again and it was a solid win in the end. It’s always nice when you get two goals in front and then when they had one man less we were able to keep the ball and I think they suffered a lot.”

Granit Xhaka converted the third for Arsenal, scoring in what was a man of the match, to secure the three points for Mikel Arteta’s side and send the Emirates into a pandemonium.

Granit Xhaka (right) scored Arsenal’s third of the game, securing three points for the Gunners

Interestingly, Arsenal haven’t lost a Premier League home game to Spurs since 2010, and Odegaard was grateful to the fans after the game.

“That’s what we play for, the fans,” said the captain. “We know how much they help us, we know how much they believe in us now, and we want to give them something back. All of this year’s games have been great and it’s nice to give them back this win.

“It was a great, great atmosphere and I have to thank the fans for all their support this year and for this game – it was great to play there.”

Arsenal now top 21 points after losing just one game this season and will travel to Norway on Thursday to take on Bodo Glimt in the Europa League before returning to play against Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday.