MARTIN KEOWN: Lisandro Martinez must fight for every ball against Erling Haaland

If you could put together the perfect striker in a lab, Erling Haaland would come pretty close to the finished product.

The City striker has it all – pace, physicality, strength, intelligence, improvisation, not to mention the acrobatics to produce any finish he wants.

I had to highlight some strong strikers in my time, such as Gabriel Batistuta and Duncan Ferguson. The German 6ft 4in Carsten Jancker is another that comes to mind. Much has been made of our match-up at Euro 2000.

Defender Lisandro Martinez has to fight for every loose ball against Erling Haaland on Sunday

The Norwegian superstar will take the lead as Manchester City take on rivals Manchester United

I had to jump early to make sure I beat him in the air and even if I lost a single header I never wanted him to think he had it easy. I fought for every ball.

Leading up to that game, it was written that Jancker’s height was his greatest weapon. But with Haaland, there’s so much more to worry about. Of his 11 league goals this season, seven have been scored with his left foot, two with his right and two with his head.

So despite all the focus on his 1.80m height compared to Manchester United’s 1.80m tall Lisandro Martinez, the winning Norwegian headers cannot be the defender’s only concern.

At 6ft 4in, Haaland could cause some trouble in the air for Martinez during Sunday’s game

Martinez will have to fight for every ball to ensure United can keep Haaland quiet

Martinez was ridiculed after his start here. He was told he was not big enough to compete in England. But he looks like he’s enjoyed proving people wrong ever since.

It’s not ideal for him to be smaller than Haaland – you don’t want to give someone as deadly as the City striker an advantage – but Martinez is a contact defender. He is physical and aggressive and a fighter.

As the saying goes, a good big ‘un will always beat a good little ‘un. But Martinez will prove that theory wrong on Sunday.