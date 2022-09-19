Martin Dubravka praises ‘pleasant’ Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United welcoming after loan move

Manchester United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his welcome to the Slovakian’s move to the club.

Dubravka joined United on loan from Newcastle in the summer transfer window and has played back-up to David De Gea ever since.

Talking to Sport via ChronicleLiveDubravka said it is ‘pleasant’ to speak with the five-time Ballon D’Or winner, who has shown interest in his life after his transfer.

“We had the opportunity to talk to each other before practice and then after practice in the gym,” Dubravka said.

‘He asked me about my family, whether I was staying in a hotel now and the usual things.

‘He showed an interest in communication and he started first. I didn’t want to look like a fan and go straight to him, but it was very pleasant to talk to him about anything.’

‘I’ve probably had the most communication with him all day, apart from Scott McTominay and Tom Heaton, who are obviously right next to me in the dressing room.’

Dubravka, now 33, joined Erik ten Hag’s side on a loan deal from Newcastle this summer

Ronaldo tried to leave Manchester United this summer in search of Champions League football, but failed to secure a move away from the club.

The 37-year-old has started United’s last two games following an injury to Marcus Rashford, and manager Erik ten Hag is apparently trying to integrate Ronaldo back into his plans.

It has been suggested that former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refused to sign Ronaldo because he would disrupt dressing room morale, a feat that several reports have claimed Ronaldo is guilty of.

But the striker seems happier at United after the team’s upturn in form, with the Red Devils now in fifth place in the Premier League, and Ronaldo is ready to run in the team.