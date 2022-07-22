Martin Dowle and Keith Laughton have taken photobooth snaps every five years since 1972

It’s rather comical to see two 60-year-old men in shorts trying to squeeze into a tiny passport photo booth on the platform at Skegness station.

Knees creak, seagulls screech and the blue curtain flaps as Martin Dowle and Keith Laughton giggle and wobble and jostle to make a purchase on the single gray swivel stool inside.

‘Come on. I can’t get my ass up!’

“Ohhh, my knees!”

Martin, a semi-retired paramedic and long-distance cycling enthusiast, is on the right. Keith, a probation officer and grandfather of six, on the left (when looking at them). Just as they have been for the past half century (except for scattered blips when they were 40 and 55).

1972: Keith (left) and Martin paid 20 cents for their first close-up photo booth at the pick ‘n’ mix at Woollies in Lincoln

1977: Five years later, the boys are back in town in the Queen’s silver jubilee year. Concorde makes its first commercial flight

1982: Long hair and beards are all the rage, Eye Of The Tiger hits the charts and a pint of beer costs just 73 pence

Indeed, since they were boys, they have met religiously in supermarkets and stations across the country to celebrate historic birthdays ending in five or zero.

“I would even fly back from wherever I was abroad,” says Martin.

For their previous photo, aged 55, they used the booth on the platform of Lincoln station. And you would think that after such a long time they would have gotten over all the embarrassment about their sweet little tradition. But maybe not.

Keith laughs: “We got there one evening around 8pm and the platform was rocking. Four legs in and the flapping curtain doesn’t look great. We had to wait and wait, but we got the picture.’

Which, of course, they duly added to their collection. Not that this story is really about the photos – brilliant as they are, as they march through the decades – from crisp black and white to rippled colors.

No, it’s about male friendship at a time when so many middle-aged men struggle to keep good friends. And the photos are just a physical reminder of a wonderfully enriching relationship between two childhood friends that somehow endured everything from bad hair to beards, a girlfriend who was dated by both, dingy flatshares, vast geographic distances, weddings, a divorce (Martin), children and grandchildren (Keith), ill health (Martin), a spate of bicycle accidents (Martin), lots of beer (both) and yet, according to their own words, not one row.

“What would we even argue about?” Keith says a little bewildered. “We’re there for each other—we always will be.”

1987: Shorter hair the year Pat Cash wins Wimbledon and Timothy Dalton becomes James Bond

It all started in the sleepy village of Bardney, near Lincoln, in 1972. Edward Heath was prime minister, Donny Osmond was on the charts, and best buddies Martin and Keith were ten-year-old choirboys and whistleblowers for the local church.

‘There was nothing else to do and we got 50p for a wedding!’ says Kees. So, awash with their whistleblowing loot, they hopped on the bus to Lincoln on their first solo trip. As they entered Woollies to browse the pick ‘n’ mix, they saw a photo booth. “It was only 20 cents back then, so we did it for fun,” Keith says.

And there they are – grinning bright teeth with shiny clean hair, celebrating newfound independence. “We look very sweet!”

Five years later, by then 15 and after swapping the chimes for home-brewed beer, riding bikes and chasing girls, they were back in Woollies, this time flipping records – Dylan, Bowie, Jackson Browne.

They saw the booth again – was it more than just a coincidence? They got in and made a pact: they would do it every five years for the rest of their lives.

It’s the kind of promise many of us make when we’re young and full of spirited optimism. But, of course, it’s one of the few of us who manages to keep it. We’re drifting apart. But not this couple.

Not when they were 11 years old and Keith went to local grammar and Martin to secondary modern. Not when Martin first moved to South Africa, then London, then Margate and Brighton, while Keith stayed in Bardney.

And not even when Keith went free with Martin’s ex-girlfriend. (“To be honest, I didn’t know that until today!” Martin says.)

1992: It was an annus horribilis for the Royals, but Martin and Keith celebrate their 30th

1997: They are still young and can buy a house for £16,000 when Tony Blair enters number 10

2002: Oops, a few birthday parties (a pint is now £2.10) means they’re wrong

While Keith was surrounded by a rapidly expanding family and Martin was consumed by his stressful job, they always kept in touch—by phone, postcard, good old-fashioned letter, and they’ve never missed a birthday.

Sometimes they came to Glastonbury to let their hair down. Or go to Slade and John Cooper Clarke gigs. And then there was Martin’s “rather frenetic” 40th birthday party in Margate, when they both felt so clammy and confused that they ran from their five-year snapshot and then realized they were sitting the wrong way round in the photo booth.

“We were a little exhausted at the edges. It was a really good party,” Keith says.

Meanwhile, their lives went on. Martin has been a paramedic since 1986. He is married and divorced, took up long-distance mountain biking and now works part-time.

Keith has been working as a probation officer since 1986. He married his wife Julie 37 years ago and they have three children.

“Of course we have other friends who shift and change. But Martin is a constant,” Keith says.

2007: Big smile, less hair, in a year when Chelsea win the FA Cup and Apple introduces the iPhone

2012: Still friends after 40 years, Keith and Martin keep up the tradition as GB goes crazy for the Olympics

‘Although there was that period when he briefly disappeared from the face of the earth’, he continues. “I had been writing and writing and I was getting really annoyed and worried. I felt helpless.’

In the end it was Julie who said, ‘Let’s just book a hotel, get in the car and drive to Brighton. [where Martin lived at the time].’

“He was in a terrible place,” Keith says softly.

“I suffered from depression – the track, the teams,” admits Martin. “But when he came down, everything changed. It somehow kicked me out.”

Because unlike so many middle-aged men who find it hard to talk about anything but beer and sports, this couple really talks.

Yes, they joke and tease. But they also trust each other, cry sometimes and never put up a proud front line. “There’s no competition — we’re on each other’s side,” Keith says. “Although he does go on with me about my drinking and smoking!” So has there really never been any jealousy between them?

“I’d like his six-pack,” Keith jokes. ‘You can tell by our physique who stopped cycling at the age of 17 and kept going.’

And Martin? “I probably would have loved to have a family and Keith is a shining example of how to start a family. He’s such a good father.’

2017: Another blip as they switch places again. Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of the US

2022: The big 6-0, Keith and Martin pay £8 for these latest photos. A small price for a lifetime of shared memories

But otherwise they are both more than happy with their lot.

“Our lives have not been super exciting. But most lives don’t,” Keith says. “We’re just two normal guys who’ve had a good life and stayed friends and we know we’re very, very lucky.”

To celebrate the big 6-0, they had dreamed of traveling to Rwanda to see the gorillas and have their picture taken in the jungle.

“It didn’t quite work out — we didn’t get organized in time,” Keith says. Instead, this week Martin traveled from Brighton to sunny Skegness. “That’s almost as much fun,” Keith says. “And I bought him a nice toy gorilla instead.”

There is one downside to cataloging your life in photos.

‘Of course it is distressing. Every time we think, oh s***, another five years has passed!’ Keith says. ‘When you get to our age, you try not to think about it, but of course we don’t have 50 years of photos ahead of us.’

However, they have prepared for the worst.

“The one who’s left takes the last set of photos with a cardboard cutout of the others,” Martin says. “And that will be the end.”

But for now they giggle and jostle in the cubicle, exclaiming at the prize, “Eight pounds! It used to be 20 pence!’ – like they are ten years old again.