Martin Compston swaps crooked coppers for coming-of-age conundrums on new BBC adaptation Mayflies

Martin Compston traded AC-12’s sterile offices for the great outdoors as he filmed a new coming-of-age drama in his native Scotland on Wednesday.

The Greenock-born actor, best known for his role as cockney detective Steve Arnott in the BBC series Line Of Duty, was filming scenes for the upcoming Mayflies show in rural Ayrshire.

Compston, 38, who was preparing for an on-location photo shoot in southwest Scotland, looked remarkably different from street-smart Arnott in reading glasses, a nautical striped t-shirt and relaxed brown chinos as he prepared for his latest scenes.

Calm on set: Martin Compston traded AC-12’s sterile offices for the outdoors as he filmed new coming-of-age drama Mayflies on Wednesday in his native Scotland

At one point, the actor — who will star as Jimmy in the new drama — leaned on a grassy slope between takes while going over his lines with members of the Mayflies production team.

They were eventually joined by co-star Tony Curran – Jimmy’s childhood friend Tully in the new drama – who smoked a cigarette during a break between scenes.

The show, an adaptation of author Andrew O’Hagan’s acclaimed 2020 novel, is described as an “intimate and devastating portrait of male friendship” when two best friends are reunited by tragedy 30 years after the “climax of their youth”. .

Focused: At one point, the actor leaned on a grassy slope between takes as he crossed his lines with members of the Mayflies production team

Side by side: He was soon joined by co-star Tony Curran, who plays his best friend in the new BBC drama

Set against the backdrop of 1980s Britain, Compston will see one of two young men bond over their shared love of music, film and rebellion.

Key cultural moments, including Manchester’s burgeoning indie scene in the late ’80s and early ’90s, will be highlighted as the two friends take a shared vow to live life on their own individual terms.

But three decades later, their bond is strained when Jimmy’s old friend calls with devastating news “that will test their friendship, love and loyalty to the limit”.

Ashley Jensen, best known for her appearances in Ricky Gervais’ comedies Extras and After Life, also stars in the show in an unannounced role. It is produced by production company Synchronicity Films for the BBC.

Don’t mind me: Compston wore reading glasses, a nautical striped T-shirt and relaxed brown chinos as he prepared for his latest scenes

Old times: The actor is best known for his role as street-savvy detective Steve Arnett in the hugely popular crime drama Line Of Duty

A synopsis for the show reads: ‘Mayflies is a memorial to the euphoria of youth and to everyday tragedy. A tender farewell to an old union, it discovers the joy and cost of love.’

Speaking of the upcoming TV adaptation, novelist Andrew O’Hagan said: ‘I’ve been admiring the work of Synchronicity Films for a while – Scottish in his bones and international in skin tone – and it’s a thrill to see them bring Mayflies to the BBC. A.

“The story is very personal to me and it’s amazing to see the characters come to life in Andrea Gibb’s beautiful adaptation. Director Peter Mackie Burns has a unique vision and I look forward to seeing what he makes of the Ayrshire landscape and the emotional reality of this story.”