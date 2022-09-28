Martin Compston cuts a dapper figure as he joins Tony Curran to film BBC’s Mayflies

He is best known for this role in the critically acclaimed police drama Line Of Duty.

And Martin Compston looked very far away from Inspector Steve Arnott when he filmed scenes with Tony Curran for BBC’s new coming-of-age drama Mayflies at Scotland’s picturesque House for an Art Lover.

The pair both donned smart morning blue suits as they climbed out of a vintage Austin car to capture the wedding-themed scenes.

Looks good! Martin Compston (left) looked very far away from Inspector Steve Arnott as he filmed scenes with Tony Curran (right) for BBC’s new coming-of-age drama Mayflies in Scotland

Martin – who takes the lead role of Jimmy in the series – was seen pinning a flower to Tony’s suit as the couple prepared to film the wedding.

The couple were in a good mood as they got out of the vintage car to film, laughing together as the director prepared the scene.

Tony – who plays Jimmy’s childhood friend Tully – was at one point distracted by his phone while waiting for the outdoor set.

Get them to church on time! The pair both donned smart morning blue suits as they climbed out of a vintage Austin car to shoot the wedding-themed scenes.

Are you ready? Martin – who takes on the lead role of Jimmy in the series – was seen pinning a flower to Tony’s suit as the couple prepared to film the wedding

Having fun? The couple were in a good mood as they got out of the vintage car to film, laughing together as the director prepared the scene

Stay hydrated! At one point, Tony was distracted by a clip on his phone as he sipped his drink between wedding scenes.

Here they come! The two performers emerged from the vintage Austin as they prepared to film the wedding scenes for the BBC drama

Vintage: Martin and Tony were filming at the picturesque House For An Art Lover in Glasgow, a rural location built in the late 1980s but based on a 1901 design

An adaptation of author Andrew O’Hagan’s acclaimed 2020 novel, the show is described as an “intimate and devastating portrait of male friendship” as tragedy reunites two best friends 30 years after the “climax of their youth.” .

Set against the backdrop of 1980s Britain, Compston will portray one of two young men bonding over their shared love of music, film and rebellion.

Key cultural moments, including Manchester’s burgeoning indie scene in the late ’80s and early ’90s, will be highlighted as the two friends take a shared vow to live life on their own individual terms.

Coming Soon: The show, an adaptation of author Andrew O’Hagan’s acclaimed 2020 novel, is described as an “intimate and devastating portrait of male friendship”

They seem happy! Mayflies focuses on two best friends who are reunited by tragedy 30 years after the ‘climax of their youth’

Emotional: Set against the backdrop of 1980s Britain, Compston will portray one of two young men bonding over their shared love of music, film and rebellion

Common Goal: Significant cultural moments, including Manchester’s burgeoning indie scene, will be highlighted as the two friends take a shared vow to live life on their own individual terms

But three decades later, their bond is strained when Jimmy’s old friend calls with devastating news “that will test their friendship, love and loyalty to the limit.”

Ashley Jensen, best known for her appearances in Ricky Gervais’ comedies Extras and After Life, also stars in the show, and will be developed by Scottish production company Synchronicity Films for the BBC.

A synopsis for the show reads: ‘Mayflies is a memorial to the euphoria of youth and to everyday tragedy. A tender farewell to an old union, it discovers the joy and cost of love.’

At odds: But three decades later, their bond is strained when Jimmy’s old friend calls with devastating news “that will test their friendship, love and loyalty to the limit”

Coming Soon: Ashley Jensen, best known for her appearances in Ricky Gervais comedies Extras and After Life, will star on the show in an unannounced role

Speaking of the upcoming TV adaptation, novelist Andrew O’Hagan said: ‘I’ve admired the work of Synchronicity Films for a while – Scottish in his bones and international in skin tone – and it’s a thrill to see them take Mayflies to the BBC. bring one.

“The story is very personal to me and it’s amazing to see the characters come to life in Andrea Gibb’s beautiful adaptation.

“Director Peter Mackie Burns has an extraordinary vision and I look forward to seeing what he makes of the Ayrshire landscape and the emotional reality of this story.”

Mayflies will air on BBC One, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer on a date yet to be confirmed in 2023.

Martin married his wife Tianna in 2016 at Martin’s family chapel in Greenock, Scotland, for a celebration at Mar Hall in Renfrewshire.

They welcomed their first child in 2020 and Martin splits his time between Scotland and their Las Vegas home, which is just down the road from Tianna’s mother’s house.

Intimate: Speaking about the upcoming TV adaptation, novelist Andrew O’Hagan said, ‘The story is very personal to me’