Martin Clunes rules out reviving Men Behaving Badly as it would be too raw for today’s audiences 

Martin Clunes has ruled out a new batch of misbehaving men, saying this one cannot return “today”.

The 60-year-old made a name for himself as Gary Strang, alongside Neil Morrissey’s Tony Smart in the ‘laddish’ comedy, which started on ITV in 1992 and moved to the BBC for four years from 1994.

The pair played roommates drinking, watching TV and chasing women.

Martin Clunes, pictured top left with his castmates Neil Morrisey, Caroline Quentin and Leslie Ash in Men Behaving Badly, has banned another series from the show

Clunes, 60, said the series can’t return ‘today’ in an interview with Saga Magazine

But Clunes said another series would not be possible in modern times because of the conversations the friends had.

‘God no. Not these days. I mean, we talked about things like Kylie Minogue’s buttocks and compared them to a racehorse,” he told Saga magazine.

“How could we do that now?”

In March, Morrissey also said the hit show was not “awake” enough to be re-released in its current form.

“I don’t know if we’d make it again now. It’s not awake enough, is it? Doing women’s knickers on my head… that sort of thing,” he told the Daily Star.

He added that while the cast would have “fun” bringing the series back, his character would have to “wake up fully.”

‘I think Leslie’ [Ash, who played his girlfriend] was a bit objectified by my character. But that was the point, we were really crappy, and they were really cool and smart,” he said.

Clunes with men who behave badly, co-star Neil Morrisey. The pair played Gary Strang and Tony Smart in the ‘laddish’ comedy

“That was the premise for the whole program — that we were some misogynistic idiots who couldn’t keep a job, let alone a girlfriend.

“The way to do it would be to involve the vigilance, in the sense that Tony has woken up all the way and won’t do anything wrong and is so PC it’s unbelievable.” Clunes, who has starred in ITV’s Doc Martin since 2004, also told the publication that the medical drama would now not be made to order.

“Someone would say, ‘Where is the murdered prostitute in the opening scene?'” he explained.

The show’s 10th and final series, which follows grumpy Dr Martin Ellingham, began shooting in February this year in the Cornish fishing village of Port Isaac.

The eight-episode series is said to air next month, with a Christmas special on ITV later this year.

The September issue of Saga Magazine will appear on August 23.