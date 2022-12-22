Martin Clunes reveals he ‘accidentally crashed’ a car while filming Doc Martin Christmas special

<!–

Martin Clunes has revealed he ‘crashed’ a car on set while filming Doc Martin’s latest series.

The actor, 61, who plays main character Doctor Martin Ellingham in the series, told how he got into the accident after flipping the car into fake snow.

Appearing on BBC’s The One Show, Martin said he could say “very little” about the final episode airing on Christmas Day.

McFly star Harry Judd asked Martin what fans could expect from the finale, with the actor saying it’s like a “Marvel movie.”

Speaking of how he “accidentally crashed,” Martin added, “There’s a grumpy doctor, there’s a lot of snow and there’s a real turkey!” It’s like a Marvel movie! There’s a stunt, I accidentally crashed a car.”

Harry asked, “Do they use that in the episode?”

Martin said, ‘Well I had to drive to the camera, they left the camera and I had to get out of that shot.

“And then the next shot they cut is a stuntman driving into the tree, but I turned around, in the fake snow, I had no traction.”

The actor added that he was “gilded in the tree” but insisted he wasn’t hurt, saying he “sort of saw it coming and it was all good.”

Co-host Alex Jones then said, “This episode is everything you could want for a Christmas Day finale, but of course Doc Martin comes along and ruins the Christmas spirit.”

In the Christmas special, the grumpy doctor closes the cave because he fears Santa has something contagious, upsetting his son James (Elliott Blake) and the other kids.

Earlier this year it appeared that Doc Martin would retire after 18 years, with the last series consisting of eight episodes and the Christmas special.

When Martin and producer Philippa Braithwaite announced the news of the show’s end in late 2020, they explained that they had decided to end Doc Martin now to give fans a chance to celebrate the show and its titular character with one final run .

They said, ‘We’ve had a lot of fun making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004, we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take for grumpy Doc like her.

“The series has enthusiastic fans both in the UK and around the world and we are thrilled to see Doc Martin top the ratings every time.

“However, after 16 years we feel it is time to say goodbye to Portwenn.

“We’ll be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we’re really looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”