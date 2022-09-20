Martin Braithwaite tells Barcelona to ‘think about people’s mental health’ after his ruthless exit

Martin Braithwaite has hit out at Barcelona for the way he was treated at the club before his departure earlier this month.

The Catalan giants were desperate for the striker to leave in the summer amid their ongoing financial struggles.

Braithwaite had a contract at the Nou Camp until 2024 and rejected Barca’s offer to terminate his deal because he wanted to be paid the remaining two years of wages in full.

The 31-year-old was ostracized by Xavi and left out of the squad for the first three LaLiga games this season, having played just 10 minutes of league football in 2022.

A deal was eventually struck to tear up Braithwaite’s contract and he joined city rivals Espanyol on a three-year deal on deadline day.

Speaking to a Danish newspaper Extra Magazinehe took aim at the way his time at the Nou Camp ended.

“Do I take it as bullying, I don’t really know,” Braithwaite said. “But I think it’s important that you always think about other people’s mental health.

‘That’s the way it is. I know how things work in this world. Unfortunately, football is also a business’.

Braithwaite was a shock signing for Barcelona from Leganes in February 2020, especially as he had played for Middlesbrough in the Championship just a year earlier.

But after scoring 10 goals in 58 games for Barca, the Denmark international believes he proved his doubters wrong.

He started last season with two goals and an assist in the opening game against Real Sociedad, but then picked up a knee injury in just the third game of the campaign.

A five-month spell on the sidelines meant Barca ditched Ronald Koeman for Xavi as Braithwaite returned to fitness, and the striker says he was never kept by the Spaniard.

‘In many ways I can only smile a little at all the things that have gone on behind the scenes. I think I have disproved many critics. I was top scorer last season before I got injured.

‘But then there was a change of coach, he wanted something else, and that is part of football life.

‘Xavi didn’t believe in my abilities so I had to go. I had known for a long time that the coach did not believe in me and that I had to move on from Barcelona.’