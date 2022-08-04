Martin Braithwaite ‘REFUSES to leave Barcelona unless he is paid his full salary’

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite refuses to leave the club unless he is paid the full remainder of his contract with the club.

Braithwaite, a Denmark international, has a contract with Barcelona until 2024, with the club acquiring him from Leganes in 2020.

According to Sporta Spanish publication, the Dane is refusing to bow to the club’s wishes and leave the club this summer after a reduction in the money he owes under the contract he signed two years ago.

The report says the former Middlesbrough attacker was offered what they call a letter of liberty, essentially a clause that would ensure the Dane could decide his fate.

Braithwaite is believed to have declined this offer and demanded that he be paid his full salary for the remainder of his contract should he have to leave the club this summer.

It had been reported that at the end of the last campaign against Xavi Hernandez, the manager, Braithwaite had said he wanted to stay this season and fight for his place on the team.

Wanting to avenge a number of costly mistakes in their squad, Barcelona told the player in no uncertain terms that he would not get any playing time this season. He was banned from their pre-season tour to the United States.

The sports reports say there is some dissatisfaction among the Barcelona hierarchy over how the events are progressing, with some club figures advocating that the players should accept the proposed pay cuts as a means of ensuring the club’s long-term survival.

This summer has been dominated by stories of Barcelona asking players to waive previously agreed wages.

Gary Neville, the former Manchester United player turned Sky Sports pundit, recently suggested that FIFPro, the union for professional footballers around the world, should step in to stop the bullying of midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

‘De Jong should consider legal action against Barcelona and all players should be behind him!’ wrote the expert on Twitter.

“A club that spends fortunes on new players while failing to pay full money to those they have under contract is immoral and an offence.

“FIFPRO should stop and stop this kind of bullying.”

A report in the athletic suggested that Neville is not alone in his unease with the way Barcelona is trying to fire current players, forcing many of them to give up millions in unpaid wages.

The report in the Spanish publication on Braithwaite goes on to say that the striker has received a number of offers from other clubs in Spain and a notable offer from a Saudi Arabian club that is alleged to triple his pay.

Barcelona reportedly believe he should give up at least part of his salary as a goodwill gesture, as they have invested more than £15million to bring the player to the club in 2020.