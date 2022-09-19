Martian dust could be used to 3D-print tools and rocket parts on the Red Planet

If humanity is to one day colonize Mars, we will need to learn how to produce most of the food and equipment we need to survive on the Red Planet itself.

This is because it is prohibitively expensive to take materials into space. For example, it costs about $54,000 (£47,000) for the NASA space shuttle to put just 1 kg (2.2 pounds) of payload into Earth orbit.

Anything that can be made on the planet will therefore save weight and money—not to mention the fact that if something breaks, astronauts will need a way to fix it on the spot.

Now, researchers from Washington State University (WSU) have found a way to 3D print tools and rocket parts using dust on the surface of Mars.

The breakthrough could make future space travel cheaper and more practical, the researchers claim.

Washington State University (WSU) researchers have found a way to 3D print tools and rocket parts using dust on the surface of Mars

Thy made the tools using between five percent and 100 percent Martian regolith, a black powdery substance intended to mimic the rocky, inorganic material on Mars’ surface that could be picked up by a robotic arm or rover

Taking materials out to Mars would also be hugely expensive, so anything that can be made on the planet would save weight and money

Lunar soil could be used to convert CO2 into oxygen and ROCKET FUEL to power future missions to Mars Lunar soil could potentially be turned into rocket fuel to power future missions to Mars, a new study has found. Analysis of debris granules brought back by China’s Chang’e 5 spacecraft showed that regolith on the moon contains compounds that convert carbon dioxide into oxygen. Earth is rich in iron and titanium, which act as catalysts under sunlight and can convert carbon dioxide and water released by astronauts’ bodies into oxygen, hydrogen and other useful byproducts like methane to power a lunar base. As liquid oxygen and hydrogen form rocket fuel, it also opens the door to a cost-saving interplanetary refueling station on the moon for trips to the Red Planet and beyond.

“In space, 3D printing is something that has to happen if we want to think about a manned mission because we really can’t carry everything from here,” said Professor Amit Bandyopadhyay of WSU’s School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering.

“And if we forgot something, we can’t come back to get it.”

Together with graduate students Ali Afrouzian and Kellen Traxel, Prof Bandyopadhyay used a powder-based 3D printer to mix simulated Martian rock dust (known as regolith) with a titanium alloy.

Titanium is often used in space exploration due to its strength and heat-resistant properties.

A powerful laser then heated the materials to over 2,000°C (3,632°F) to melt them.

The molten mixture was then poured onto a moving platform, allowing the researchers to create different sizes and shapes.

After the material cooled, the researchers tested it for strength and durability.

They discovered that small amounts of simulated crushed Martian rock mixed with titanium alloy made a strong, high-performance material that could be used to make tools and rocket parts on the Red Planet.

They made tools using between five percent and 100 percent Martian regolith, a black powdery substance intended to mimic the rocky, inorganic material on Mars’ surface that could be picked up by a robotic arm or rover.

Parts made using five percent regolith exhibited better properties than the titanium alloy alone, meaning it could be used to make lighter weight pieces that could still carry heavy loads

“It gives you a material with better, higher strength and hardness, so it can perform significantly better in some applications,” Bandyopadhyay said.

Researchers discovered that small amounts of simulated crushed Martian rock mixed with titanium alloy made a strong, high-performance material

3D printing could be an important tool if humans hope to colonize the Red Planet

Parts made using 100 percent regolith were brittle and cracked easily, but Bandyopadhyay claims the material could still be used as coatings for radiation shields.

Bandyopadhyay said the study, published in the International Journal of Applied Ceramic Technology, is only a start, and future research may yield better composites using different metals or 3D printing techniques.

“This establishes that it is possible and maybe we should think along these lines,” he said.

‘Because it’s not just making plastic parts, which are weak, but metal-ceramic composite parts, which are strong and can be used for any kind of structural parts.’

Prof Bandyopadhyay previously worked on similar experiments, using 3D printing to produce parts from simulated crushed lunar rock – or lunar regolith – for NASA in 2011.

Since then, space agencies have been working more and more with 3D printing, and the International Space Station now has its own units to manufacture the materials they need on site and for experiments.