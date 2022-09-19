Martha’s Vineyard migrants now being put up in dorm-style digs at Joint Base Cape Cod

After causing a “humanitarian crisis” and being shipped from the elite enclave of Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod, the 50 mostly Venezuelan migrants who made headlines last week after arriving on the island of Massachusetts are sleeping comfortably in dormitories. base with the nearby army.

After the media and community uproar that resulted from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)’s decision to transport 50 illegal migrants from Texas to the coastal vacation destination, Martha’s Vineyard and the larger political class struggle. of Massachusetts to find out what to do with the migrants.

Now the group has been taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where 125 members of the state’s National Guard have been deployed and the state’s Emergency Management Agency has been activated to help the men, women and children who have become national emblems for the illegal immigration issue to the US.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R) said his “administration has been working statewide to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need in the future, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to meet these needs. ‘

The migrants reportedly have access to beds with sheets, towels, bathrooms and a cafeteria.

The dorm-like dig at Joint Base Cape Cod, where the group of 50 illegal migrants were displaced after making waves on Martha’s Vineyard

In addition to beds and bathroom facilities, the group has access to common areas and a cafeteria

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker sent 125 members of his state’s National Guard to help the group

The locals of Martha’s Vineyard helped feed and care for the illegal Venezuelan migrants during their short stay on the popular holiday island

Some of the group spent their time exploring the island, perusing local shopping centers and figuring out their next steps

DeSantis followed the lead of his colleagues in Texas and Arizona, who transport dozens of migrants who have illegally entered the US to New York, Chicago and Washington, DC.

The Florida governor sent the group of 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, where officials immediately complained about the situation and called on the National Guard to move the group because the city reportedly lacked shelters.

He said, “The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns go through every day is brought to their doorsteps, they go crazy and are so upset that this is happening.”

A DeSantis administration communications director said of the move: “States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate care for these individuals they have invited to our country by encouraging illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuaries’.

DeSantis’ move comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) sent 101 illegal migrants to Kamala Harris’ vice presidential residence in Washington DC just days after declaring the border “secure.”

Abbott in particular has long been concerned with the realities of running a state witnessing the devastation wrought by massive illegal immigration at the border.

Martha’s Vineyard declared a “humanitarian crisis” after just 50 migrants arrived unexpectedly, while some Texas border towns, which also lack the capacity or desire to swallow buses of illegal immigrants arriving at their doors, are being forced to raise the issue. much larger numbers to tackle on a daily basis and with much less fanfare from the media elite.

Pictured: A group of 50 migrants enjoyed Venezuelan food at the military base after Martha’s Vineyard declared a state of emergency over the group’s arrival

A local restaurant owner dropped off some traditional Venezuelan dishes at the joint base

Group members rejoiced at the sight of traditional Venezuelan dishes such as arepas, black beans, and plantains

Martha’s Vineyard declared a state of emergency on the migrants and called in the National Guard, leading to the immigrants being relocated 52 miles away to Cape Cod

Aerial view of Joint Base Cape Cod, where the migrants will remain until a more permanent solution is reached

Some lawmakers across the aisle from DeSantis and Abbott were so deeply displeased with the arrival of the migrants that they are asking the Justice Department to open an investigation into whether the Florida governor has allowed the migrants to go to the seaside vacation spot. smuggled.

“We are asking the Department of Justice to open an investigation to hold DeSantis and others responsible for these inhumane acts. Not only is it morally criminal, there are also legal implications around fraud, kidnapping, deprivation of liberty and human trafficking,” State Representative Dylan Fernandes (D-Wood Hole) wrote.

In the past 10 months, US Customs & Border Protection found more than 150% of Venezuelan migrants than in the entire previous year.