Martha’s Vineyard migrants are moved from billionaire enclave to Cape Cod military base

Illegal immigrants who flew unannounced to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday are now being transferred to a military base in Cape Cod.

The 50 migrants were put on buses by Governor Charlie Baker to cover the 32 miles to Joint Base in Cape Cod (JBCC), just 48 hours after landing in the billionaire’s enclave.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis brought in immigrants from Venezuela on Wednesday, sparking a widespread outcry from the small island’s liberal leaders in Massachusetts.

It was declared a humanitarian emergency, with island leaders reacting in the same way as a hurricane.

Lisa Belcastro, a homelessness director in the area, said on Thursday that the island cannot support the migrants — where the average house price is nearly $1 million — because it faces a shortage of affordable housing.

The average home in Martha’s Vineyard is worth nearly $800,000 according to the census, and the median household income is $77,370 — well above the national average of $67,521.

She told reporters they’ll have to “go elsewhere at some point” as the island is facing a “housing crisis.”

The JBCC shared-use base, home to five military commandos training for missions at home and abroad, conducting airborne search and rescue, and intelligence command and control.

The 50 migrants who arrived at Martha’s Vineyard are now being shipped on a 32-mile journey to a military base in Cape Cod

Baker said in a statement: “JBCC is a facility already designated by MEMA as an emergency shelter in Barnstable County, and the existing infrastructure provides safe temporary accommodation suitable for the needs of families and individuals.

“In addition, the facility can provide dedicated space for access to legal services and other essential services such as basic health care.”

He confirmed that the migrants in the base will live in ‘dormitories’ and that families will not be separated.

Baker added that it had previously been used as a shelter for those affected by Hurricane Katrina, and that it was home to a field hospital when the COVID pandemic began.

He also activates 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist in the relief effort.

According to Baker, Martha’s Vineyard, with a population of 15,000, is “not equipped to provide sustainable housing” to the migrants.

Senator Susan Moran said, “Using vulnerable populations as pawns in a political game is atrocious; we can agree on this regardless of the political party.

“I have been meeting with local and government agencies over the past 24 hours to ensure we are doing everything we can to support both the immigrants and local officials who are on the front lines to meet their needs.

“It was announced this morning that the men, women and children who recently arrived from Venezuela will be temporarily transferred to Joint Base Cape Cod, where we can better address these challenges.

“In Massachusetts, we treat all people with dignity and respect.”

The move comes after DeSantis accused critics of his attempt to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard of “virtue signaling,” saying their concern for the well-being of the migrants was a “fraud.”

He said, “The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns go through every day is brought to their doorsteps, they go crazy and are so upset that this is happening.”

