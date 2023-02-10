US

Martha Stewart shows off Snoop Dogg tattoo in Instagram post

Jacky Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 mins agoLast Updated: February 10, 2023
Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart Are Having Some Good Times Together In 2015.

He has a face that Martha would love.

Martha Stewart showed off an apparent tattoo of Snoop Dogg’s face on her arm on Friday.

“My Dogg! Thanks for the awesome tattoo @scottcampbell,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg.”

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are having some good times together in 2015. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The ink read “My Dogg” below a photo of Snoop’s face with the artist wearing his signature sunglasses.

Campbell, a well-known tattoo artist, also shared the photo.

“I need to tattoo a legend on a legend,” He wrote. “Thank you @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg. I can retire now.”

Many Instagram commenters commented that the ink looked suspiciously airbrushed, but neither Stewart nor Campbell responded to the social media skeptics.

Stewart, 81, and Snoop, 51, first met in 2008 and turned their unlikely friendship into a cooking show, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” which ran for 40 episodes on VH1.

The weed-loving duo also hosted Animal Planet’s pre-Super Bowl “Puppy Bowl” in 2021 and 2022, and they’ll appear in a Sketchers ad together during this year’s big game.

