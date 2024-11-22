Martha Stewart reveals why she refuses to eat turkey this Thanksgiving

Martha Stewart has revealed that she won’t be eating turkey for Thanksgiving this year, and even joked that her own home-raised birds have been “forgiven.”

The 83-year-old home mogul revealed she won’t be eating any turkey during the holidays this year, as she appeared on today thursday to share her recipe for roasted pumpkin stuffed with brioche.

“Even though I raise my own turkeys, they have been forgiven this year,” Stewart revealed during the segment.

“We’re going to eat only vegetarian food,” he continued, while explaining that brioche was great for the people at home, since he has to cater for “a lot of vegetarians” in his family.

On her Instagram page, Stewart often shows off her various animals, such as chicken coops, and beautiful plants on his property and farm in Bedford, New York, in Maine.

However, in the past, it seems that the founder of Martha Stewart Omnimedia Living was enthusiastic about the idea of ​​making a Thanksgiving turkey, with some special tips and tricks.

During a recent interview with MashedStewart shared his method for making a delicious turkey.

She instructed him that after stuffing and buttering the turkey, he should wrap it in parchment paper and close it with some staples before roasting it.

And, about a half hour before it’s done roasting, he recommends removing it from the oven and removing the parchment paper before putting it back in for the last few minutes.

“Then it would be almost like Peking duck skin,” he revealed to the outlet. “I can’t tell you, it’s absolutely delicious.”

However, this year, in addition to giving up Turkey, Stewart won’t even be in the country for the holidays.

Instead, she’s going to Rome, Italy, to celebrate Thanksgiving with her grandchildren.

“We decided the kids wanted to go, the grandkids, so we’re all going to pack our bags and head to Rome for a few days to see the places,” Stewart recently revealed to People.

Stewart has two grandchildren, granddaughter Jude, 13, and grandson Truman, 12, who are the children of his only daughter, Alexis.

And of course, the founder of Martha Stewart CBD has a fabulous trip planned for her family.

In fact, it’s so full that Stewart joked that her grandchildren might get “mad” at her.

However, even though she’ll be out of the country for Thanksgiving, the Martha Stewart CBD founder plans to return to holiday hosting once she returns home.

“We have that itinerary,” Stewart told the outlet.

‘My grandchildren will be angry with me. They think they are going on vacation for five days, but in reality we are going to see everything. I have planned a great trip.

However, even though he will be out of the country for Thanksgiving, the mogul plans to return to hosting holidays once he returns home.

And she told People that it’s important to offer a specific gift for guests who come to your home during the holiday season.

“If someone comes in in the afternoon, they have to have homemade Christmas cookies lying around,” Stewart said.

“You just have to do it, and you have to have a couple dinners for your family and friends,” he continued.

He also admitted that there was “no time” for arguments between the family during this time.

Instead, she likes to keep her thoughts “cheerful.”

“I think the holidays are kind of a time where people come to see you, exchange gifts and have a little fun,” Stewart told the outlet.

‘I try to make the holidays very happy and pleasant. Family arguments, there’s no place for that during the holidays.’