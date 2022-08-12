Martha Stewart Responds To Memes Suggesting She Could Be Pete Davidson’s Next Girlfriend

Martha Stewart took it to heart after a meme suggesting she could be Pete Davidson’s next romantic interest went viral.

The 81-year-old lifestyle guru was pictured holding hands with the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live star as she attended the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner as a guest of DailyMail.com, which was buzzing social media.

Martha chuckled heartily as DailyMail.com caught up with her in Sin City as she prepares to open her very first Paris restaurant in Las Vegas tonight — asking if she could be Pete’s next celebrity girlfriend.

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” she gushed.

Martha Stewart’s Bedford is inspired by her farm in Bedford, New York, and features a menu filled with a variety of her favorite dishes, along with her very own California chardonnay, produced by 19 Crimes.

Her fans can even find the beautiful pots and pans in Bedford’s kitchen on her website Martha.com.

Meanwhile, Martha seemed to be having a great time after meeting Pete.

“He’s a charming boy who finds his way,” she added sweetly.

Her fans may even get a chance to hear more from the King Of Staten Island star, she revealed.

“I’ve invited him to be on my podcast and I’m looking forward to hearing what he has to say,” she added.

The memes about Martha and Pete began circulating online after the two were depicted holding hands in exclusive DailyMail.com photos from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April.

It was a purely friendly gesture as they posed alongside the comedian’s then-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, who split from him earlier this month.

Given Pete’s penchant for dating a string of high-profile famous women, Martha became a popular guess about his next love interest, despite being more than 50 years older than him.

TV writer Gennefer Gross previously tweeted the photo of Pete and Martha, with their folded hands circled in red.

“We should have seen this coming,” she joked in the caption.

Prior to his nine-month relationship with the Skims billionaire, Pete was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande, and he had brief relationships with the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Cazzie David.

His breakup with Kim seemingly came as a surprise, though the two reportedly drifted apart due to their conflicting schedules.

The lovebirds were already bicoastal, with Pete in New York City while Kim lived in Los Angeles with her kids, but he had recently spent a lot of time in Australia filming.