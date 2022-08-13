Martha Stewart opens The Bedford! Inside the lifestyle goddess’s first American restaurant in Vegas

Martha Stewart has opened her very first restaurant in Las Vegas: The Bedford by Martha Stewart at the Parisian hotel in the city of Nevada.

The lifestyle icon, 81, spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com in Vegas about her new venture, which was modeled after her ranch in Bedford, New York.

The restaurant offers diners the immersive ‘Martha Stewart’ experience, with the impressive menu featuring Martha’s favorite recipes and French-inspired dishes.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart opening party will be on Friday, August 12, and the restaurant will be open to the public on Saturday, August 13.

Martha is in good company with Nobu and Lisa Vanderpump who also have luxury establishments in Paris Las Vegas.

Guests can also enjoy Martha-tinis and Martha-Ritas, as well as Martha’s Chard, her own 19 Crimes California Chardonnay.

Guests can purchase the products such as her beautiful pots and pans from the restaurant on Martha.com.

“It’s a beautiful restaurant, it’s an extension of my ranch in Bedford, New York, except the space is three times the size of my house,” Martha said.

Add: ‘All the furniture is beautifully executed and exquisite.’

The 194-seat restaurant has American food on its menu and “offers diners an authentic look at how she lives and entertains in her own home,” according to the new eatery’s official website.

Martha designed The Bedford herself and collaborated with Sean McBurney of Caesars Palace.

“Caesars was a dream to work with when we created Martha Stewart’s The Bedford in Paris Las Vegas. Sean McBurney, who oversees everything, has been excellent. They go out of their way to make sure everything is perfect,” said Martha.

Talking about the exquisite menu, Martha revealed that everything has been ‘carefully selected to appeal to a wide variety of tastes. It’s fresh and absolutely delicious.’

‘The crab cake is really good – big, tall, round and nicely juicy. It’s my original crab cake recipe and is from my second book Martha Stewart’s Quick Cook,” said the bestselling author.

‘I also recommend the red endive salad and the fried chicken, which is delicious with herbs under the skin,’ adds Martha.

“The vegetables are all from local farmers, the steaks are from Pat Lafrieda and the caviar is from Black Diamond. Nothing but the highest quality for our guests,” she said.

Martha also revealed that The Bedford also has the same coffee she serves her guests at home, called Kobrick coffee, which she described as “beautiful Italian coffee.”

From the drinks menu, the icon recommended a glass of Martha’s Chard or a Martha-Rita Pomegranate.

‘I cannot emphasize enough that the food and drinks are comparable to what I serve at home. I love good food, fine preparation and beautiful ingredients and The Bedford combines all these things together with the most beautiful restaurant to enjoy,’ explained Martha.

“The American public and international tourists who visit Las Vegas want to have a good time, learn new things, see the amazing sites and have fun. My restaurant in Paris Las Vegas is also a great choice for them during their visit.”

