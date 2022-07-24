Martha Stewart devastated over the loss of pet peacocks ‘devoured’ by aggressive coyotes

Martha Stewart mourns the loss of her beloved peacocks who were brutally killed at her Connecticut home.

The 80-year-old television personality took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share the news that her peacock named “Blueboy” was part of a group of her birds being devoured by a pack of coyotes.

“RIP beautiful BlueBoy,” she began in the July 23 post, along with a video of the peacock spreading its incredible feathers.

Stewart shared some details behind her tragic loss to BlueBoy and the others.

“The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others, including the magnificent White Boy,” the New Jersey resident wrote, before asking her 1.6 million Instagram fans and followers for tips on how to handle coyotes. .

“Is there a solution to get rid of six large and aggressive coyotes that have an expensive taste when it comes to poultry?” asked the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

For the clip, Stewart chose the song Let’s Get It On by Marvin Gaye.

Stewart has already taken some precautions to prevent another such attack from happening again.

“We’re no longer letting the peacock out of their yard,” she said, adding: “We’re enclosing the top of their large yard with barbed wire, etc.”

In November 2021, the Martha Stewart Living star revealed on Instagram that her peacocks and peahens were being “liberated,” which meant they could roam outside their farm abode during the day.

“After being locked in a half-acre fence for two years, I decided to give them daylight freedom – aka running the farm!” she wrote at the time, along with a series of photos of the birds on her property. Until dusk they must return to their secure Palais for the night when the wild predators make the rounds of the henhouses, dovecote and goose yard. The peacocks are so friendly and sociable and clean that they are welcome everywhere. And they are beautiful.’

As reported in the New York Post, The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued warnings that coyotes are common in the state, along with tips on how to avoid conflict with the wildlife on its website, including never allowing pets to roam free, especially ‘at night.

Over the years, Stewart has made a habit of posting pictures of her birds on her Instagram page.

Last March, she shared a few photos of her beloved peacocks with splayed feathers.

‘One of my ‘blues brothers’ was a big fan of spring activities. The peahens seem to like it! Photo through fence by @petertmichaelis,” she wrote on March 9.

And just 11 days later, she shared an incredible photo of peacock, in all its glory, seemingly in front of her house.

‘It’s that time of year!!!’ she gushed on March 20. “My male peacocks are walking around and the females, Peahens, are taking note.”

