Martha Stewart, 81, appears to be topless beneath apron while promoting Green Mountain Coffee

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Martha Stewart appeared to be going topless in an ad for her new partnership with the Green Mountain Coffee brand.

The 81-year-old lifestyle personality appeared in what appeared to be just a white apron with the brand’s logo in a hunter green oval as she sipped a cup of the brand’s new-season flavors in a kitchen.

‘Oh hello there. I just enjoy the natural flavor of pumpkin spice,” Stewart told her 3.9 million Instagram followers in the clip. ‘From Green Mountain coffee roasters and nothing else, literally. Look at this, a thing of natural beauty – no, no, no I’m not.’

The latest: Martha Stewart, 81, appeared to go topless in an ad for her new partnership with the Green Mountain Coffee brand

Stewart added: ‘My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice Coffee is made with natural flavors meaning they cut out the artificial and left nothing but good behind… what can I say we have a lot in common.’

Stewart captioned the clip: “When you make delicious Pumpkin Spice coffee at home with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, you don’t have to brew coffee – so savings come naturally.”

She added: ‘Join us and let’s go #FallNaturale with @greenmtncoffee’, adding the hashtags #FallNaturale #PackedWithGoodness and #Partner.

The lifestyle expert received compliments from household names such as actress Ellen Pompeo, model Karlie Kloss and designer Dennis Basso.

The lifestyle personality appeared in what appeared to be just a white apron with the brand’s logo in a hunter green oval

Stewart said, “Oh, hello there. I just enjoy the natural taste of pumpkin spice’

Stewart told Yahoo! on Thursday that she was not “one iota” impressed when filming the racy ad.

“I think I look good and I’m in good shape,” Stewart said. “I’m healthy, I’m lively, I’m energetic and I’m still the curious person I’ve always been.”

She noted, “I walk around in a bathing suit, so if I can walk around in a bathing suit or a strapless dress and feel good, I can walk around in an apron.”

Stewart said that thanks to her circle of friends, she’s usually up to date on trending topics on social media: “When you hang out with younger people who are very interested in what’s going on, you learn … the average age of my friends is something like probably 40 years younger than I am.’

Stewart said: ‘My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice Coffee, it’s made with natural flavors meaning they took out the artificial and left nothing but good behind… what can I say we have a lot in common’

The lifestyle entrepreneur was seen sipping a pumpkin-flavored coffee

Stewart told Yahoo! on Thursday that she was not ‘one iota’ impressed when filming the racy ad

Stewart said she saw herself as “the original influencer,” famous for her lifestyle endeavors long before people started using social media.

“I like to be seen like that,” she said. “I think it’s very important to be proud of.”

Stewart spoke to . last April The New York Times about ‘thirsty tips’ on social media, advising people to project ‘fantastic’ in an ‘effortless’ way.

In the chat, Stewart said she has “never had plastic surgery” — “not a knife in my face, neck, or back” — or used filters on her messages.