Martha Kalifatidis reveals her bizarre baby name choices after pregnancy news

She announced Monday evening that she is four months pregnant.

And now, Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis has revealed some possible names for her unborn baby.

Speaking to radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday, the brunette explained that she and fiancé Micheal Brunelli found out she was pregnant while on vacation in Rome.

Wippa joked that that’s why Martha should love Italian names and suggested the nickname Maximus.

Martha took the suggestion in good spirits and replied that the name was “pretty chic”

She then got serious and said she loved the Italian name of Fitzy’s daughter, Francesca.

Elsewhere, the reality TV bride opened up about her hyperemesis gravidarum diagnosis, a debilitating morning sickness that left her bedridden for two months.

“It’s like chronic and severe morning sickness, nausea and vomiting all day 24/7. You won’t get any relief from it,’ she said.

The former makeup artist and her fiancé Michael announced her pregnancy in a video shared on Instagram on Monday, but it was tinged with sadness.

In the clip, Martha explained that she was unable to leave her bed for months due to her illness.

The reality star went offline for several weeks, sparking concerns for her well-being.

The couple explained that they had to wait until Martha was feeling better and had reached a safe point in her pregnancy before sharing their news.

Martha and Michael’s relationship has grown stronger after they found love on Married At First Sight in 2019.

They earn their full-time income through sponsored fashion and makeup posts, fitness videos, cooking tutorials, and other branded content, mostly shot from the comfort of their Sydney home.

Michael shared Martha’s positive pregnancy test result with his 295,000 Instagram followers