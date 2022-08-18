Martha Kalifatidis makes rare appearance online following mysterious illness

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Martha Kalifatidis has made a rare appearance after being offline for months due to a mysterious illness.

The former reality star managed to smile as she rested her head on Michael’s back at her parents’ Melbourne home.

“Slowly getting better,” Michael captioned the post shared on his Instagram, before adding a red heart of love.

Martha Kalifatidis made a rare appearance on Michael Brunelli’s Instagram page on Thursday, after being offline for weeks due to a mysterious illness. Both pictured

Michael then revealed that he was suffering from his own health issues.

“I’ve been having stomach pains for the past few months, so I finally had an X-ray,” he said. He also underwent a CT scan.

Michael did not disclose his results, but ended by saying that he had made everything clear to himself after the appointments.

Michael and Martha recently returned to Australia after Martha’s illness forced the couple to end their trip.

“Slowly getting better,” Michael wrote in the post he shared on his Instagram, before adding a red love heart

Last month, Michael revealed that his partner was suffering from a viral infection and Martha broke her silence shortly after.

‘Hello everyone. I know I’ve been quiet here. I’ve been bedridden for a few weeks, but I’m finally home and getting the care I need,” Martha wrote on Instagram at the time.

She continued, “I’ll be right back. Thanks for all the messages. Sorry I didn’t call anyone back. However, I really appreciate the support.’

Last month, Michael revealed that his partner was suffering from a viral infection and Martha broke her silence shortly after

Michael revealed that his partner was unwell after fans noticed she was unusually quiet on Instagram.

He posted a photo on his Stories in which he holds the influencer’s hand as she lies in bed next to a half-eaten sandwich.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has contacted us and messaged us with questions about Martha,” he wrote.

“She is offline and unwell with a viral infection. It’s taken a toll on her energy levels, but she’s fine and on the mend.”

While abroad, the couple visited Italy, the UK and Turkey.

“She is offline and unwell with a viral infection. It’s taken a toll on her energy levels, but she’s fine and on the mend,” Michael said