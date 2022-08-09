Martha Kalifatidis looks pale as she’s spotted for the first time since being sick

<!–

Former Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis has been left bedridden in recent weeks due to catching a viral infection in Europe – which soon ended her trip overseas.

And on Monday, the 34-year-old influencer was spotted for the first time since returning home to Australia, stepping out in Melbourne with fiancé Michael Brunelli.

Martha looked a little pale and leaned on Michael for support as they paid a visit to the Northland shopping centre in their home city.

The former makeup artist rugged up against the winter chill in a beige jumper and grey sweatpants and wore ugg boots as she stepped out.

Martha went makeup free and wore a navy cap, with her dark locks tied into a low ponytail.

Michael meanwhile, wore a navy tracksuit and a red beanie as they stepped out.

The couple were holidaying in Europe for three months when they had to cut their trip short due to Martha falling ill with a mystery illness

Martha kept up her fluids on the outing, clutching a water bottle as she walked around.

The couple were holidaying in Europe for three months when they had to cut their trip short due to Martha falling ill with a mystery illness.

Last month, Martha broke her silence on her illness, while Michael revealed she’s been suffering from a viral infection.

‘Hi, everyone. I know I’ve been quiet on here. I’ve been bedridden for a few weeks, but I’m finally home and getting the care I need,’ Martha wrote on Instagram at the time.

She continued: ‘I’ll be back soon. Thanks for all the messages. Sorry I haven’t got back to anyone. I really do appreciate the support though.’

Michael previously revealed she was unwell after fans noticed she had been uncharacteristically silent on Instagram.

Michael, 31, posted a photo on his Stories of himself holding the influencer’s hand as she lay in bed next to a half-eaten sandwich.

‘I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has reached out and messaged us asking about Martha,’ he wrote.

‘She’s been offline and unwell with a viral infection. It’s taken a toll on her energy levels, but she’s okay and on the mend.’

While overseas, the pair visited places including Italy, the UK, and Turkey.