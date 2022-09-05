Martha Kalifatidis’ baby news comes three years after THAT fake pregnancy test set-up

They announced the exciting news they are expecting their first child on Monday evening.

And in an eerie coincidence, Michael Brunelli revealed that fiancée Martha Kalifatidis found out she was pregnant exactly three years after he staged her fake pregnancy on social media.

In lighthearted Instagram Stories, Michael, 31, explained the interesting details behind their baby news and the hints they got before finding out.

‘The day we did the pregnancy test, this popped up on my “Featured Photos” from exactly 3 years before,’ he wrote.

‘Me faking a “pregnancy test” photo,’ the Tru Fit founder added.

In the photo, Michael is seen posing as he takes a pregnancy test off the shelf at a supermarket.

His other post showed a fortune cookie he received prior to the couple finding out they were expecting, which predicted ‘a new baby is coming to your family’.

Martha, 34, and Michael officially announced their happy news in a video shared to Instagram on Monday, but it was tinged with sadness.

In the clip, Martha explained that she had been suffering with a severe case of Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which had left her so sick she could not leave her bed for months.

The reality star disappeared offline for several weeks, leading to concerns for her wellbeing.

The couple explained they had to wait until Martha was feeling better and had reached a safe point in her pregnancy before sharing their news.

‘We wanted to explain our situation and make a little bit of an announcement. Martha is pregnant,’ Michael said in the video.

‘It hasn’t been this exciting, wonderful time for us. I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining,’ Martha then explained.

‘We are so excited, we are so happy, it was a compete surprise. But at five weeks I was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum,’ she continued.

‘Which is severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief. It is 24-7. I literally didn’t get out of bed for two months.

‘I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything. There were days I didn’t even get up to pee. I lost ten kilos in five weeks.

‘We have been in and out of the emergency room and hospital’.

Martha then said she was feeling better thanks to a doctor she visited in Melbourne.

‘She has given me some medication which has literally been life-changing. It is helping me feel human again,’ she said.

Michael then added: ‘It was too early to share as well. We had to disappear offline and give a few excuses.’

He concluded by thanking the couple’s fans for their support and concern over the past few months as Martha battled with illness.

Up to one in 30 pregnant women suffer from the Hyperemesis Gravidarum each year. It causes persistent and excessive nausea and vomiting.

The pair had claimed she was left bedridden for weeks after catching a viral infection in Europe.

The couple recently returned to Australia after Martha’s illness forced them to cut their trip short.

Last month, Michael revealed his partner had been suffering from a viral infection and Martha broke her silence shortly after.

‘Hi, everyone. I know I’ve been quiet on here. I’ve been bedridden for a few weeks, but I’m finally home and getting the care I need,’ Martha wrote on Instagram at the time.

She continued: ‘I’ll be back soon. Thanks for all the messages. Sorry I haven’t got back to anyone. I really do appreciate the support though.’

While they were overseas, the pair visited Italy, the UK, and Turkey. Pictured on their trip

He posted a photo on his Stories of himself holding the influencer’s hand as she lay in bed next to a half-eaten sandwich.

‘I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has reached out and messaged us asking about Martha,’ he wrote.

‘She’s been offline and unwell with a viral infection. It’s taken a toll on her energy levels, but she’s okay and on the mend.’

While they were overseas, the pair visited Italy, the UK, and Turkey.

The influencers announced their engagement on their respective Instagram pages in December, with Martha proudly showing off her diamond engagement ring.

‘Mrs B,’ Martha and Michael captioned their posts, allowing the prized bling to take centre stage.

Their relationship has gone from strength to strength after they found love on Married At First Sight in 2019.

In a recent unfiltered interview with Stellar, they admitted they weren’t each other’s type when they first met at the altar.

During the interview, Michael also professed his love for his girlfriend, adding: ‘She’s the person I go to whenever there’s a problem. I can trust her opinion with every decision I make. Things couldn’t be better.’

They are now influencers and film, edit and produce each other’s content.

The couple earn their full-time income via sponsored fashion and makeup posts, fitness videos, cooking tutorials and other branded content, mostly all created from the comfort of their Sydney home.

Martha told Daily Mail Australia last year that ‘never in her wildest dreams’ did she believe that creating sponsored posts at home would become her full-time job, and expressed her surprise at how financially viable it is.

‘It is surprising. I worked as a makeup artist for so long and I knew that big brands turnover so much. And the number one thing that they all invest in is marketing,’ she said.

Although Martha did not reveal the exact figure she charges for branded content, it’s estimated she makes anything up to $3,000 for a single sponsored selfie.