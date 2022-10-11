Marston’s boss warns ‘mini’ Budget fallout risks damaging consumer spending

Marston’s chief executive says the impact of the UK government’s ‘mini’ budget has been “incredibly useless” on consumer confidence, even as sales in the pub chain surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the last quarter.

Andrew Andrea said on Tuesday that rising interest rates and market turmoil following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini’ budget late last month could have a ‘domino impact’ on consumer spending.

While Andrea said Marston’s had not yet noticed a “noticeable change” in customer behavior and that he expected them to continue flowing into pubs in “a natural flight to value”, he warned that government policy had increased uncertainty.

The specter of rising mortgage rates fueled by the “government causing such turmoil in the markets” had proved “incredibly futile”.

“Government policies lead to headlines that influence consumer behaviour,” says Andrea. “We need stability of the news flow because that allows people to find out what’s really going on and so they make their spending decisions after that.”

“The government turnaround hasn’t helped either because people are confused,” Andrea added, referring to Prime Minister Liz Truss’ decision to backtrack on abolishing the 45p tax rate for the highest earners.

But he said “all the signs are showing people still want to get out” and spending on “bigger tickets” will likely be impacted first before customers cut back on pub spending. The first Christmas without restrictions in three years and the World Cup in the winter would also be a boon for winter sales, he added.

Like-for-like sales in Marston’s 1,468 pubs rose 4 percent in the 10 weeks to October 1, compared to the same period in 2019, thanks to an increase in demand during the summer heat wave. Total like-for-like sales in the year to October 1 were 1 percent lower than in 2019, a comparison that removes the shutdowns that forced pubs to close during the pandemic.

The chain said electricity costs in the 10 weeks to Oct. 1 were “higher than originally expected” due to the “volatile energy market” in recent months. But Marston’s said it had hedged against the rise in electricity costs for the first half of next year and that the gas bill was set until March 2025.

Andrea welcomed the government’s implementation of an energy price cap for consumers and businesses “to remove the sword of Damocles hanging over the economy”.