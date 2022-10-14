Marshall vs Shields tale of the tape and what belts are on the line
Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields finally face each other this weekend in their highly anticipated showdown.
The fight will take place next Saturday at the O2 Arena in east London and will be one of the biggest fights in women’s boxing history.
It promises to be an exciting evening in which the two have been embroiled in a fierce rivalry for years.
Their world titles will be on the line to decide who is the undisputed middleweight champion and fans are ready for a blockbuster hit.
WBO champion Marshall is the home favorite for the fight, winning all 12 of her professional fights.
Meanwhile, Shields holds the exact same record but has four belts to put on the line.
Shields last fought in Cardiff in February before confronting Marshall in Newcastle following her win over Femke Hermans.
Both fighters have identical records and identical KOs.
They couldn’t be more evenly matched, which is why this fight is so exciting.
The only real difference is that Marshall is older and taller, with a longer reach than her US opponent at 72 inches compared to 68 inches.
Marshall – Shields
Nationality: British – American
Age: 31 – 27
Height: 5ft 11.5 – 5ft 8
Position: Orthodox – Orthodox
Range: 72′ – 68′
Record: 12-0-0 – 12-0-0
KOs: 10 – 10
Debut: 12/05/2018 – 10/03/2017
Marshall vs Shields: which belts are at stake?
The WBO, WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF and The Ring titles are up for grabs in this incredible clash.
Shields holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF, and The Ring titles, but she’s willing to risk them all to get her major rival’s WBO and unify the division.
Marshall has the WBO belt, but could walk away with all six on Saturday.
Marshall vs Shields: The Rivalry
These two have been rivals for a decade, dating back to when they were amateur boxers.
Now here we are, both at the peak of their division and ready to go head-to-head.
The two competed in the 2012 World Amateur Championships and the Hartlepool-born fighter had to hand out Shields’ only loss of her career.
The American won gold at the 2012 London and Rio 2016 Olympics, but that? one defeat still annoys Shields.
She said: “I am the greatest woman of all time.
“I proved that, but there’s still that one blemish and she’s sitting here and I want to show her that, yes, you beat me when I was 17.
“But I’m 27 now and I’ve grown a lot since I was 17. Mentally and physically, and I just want to keep proving that I’m the best.”
But the fight barely registered with the ‘Silent Assassin’, who angered Shields with her attitude.
Marshall said: “It was just another fight for me. There’s nothing that really stands out about that fight.
“Coincidentally, I beat this girl in 2012 on my way to become world champion.
“Of course this was her very first loss. Ten years later, she’s still whining.”
The two have not faced each other in the ring since then, but competed against each other in 2016 ahead of the Rio Olympics.
Shields claimed she made Marshall’s face look like a “pumpkin,” which Marshall clearly denies.
Since then, the back and forth between the two has been constant, and eventually it will be settled once and for all.
Marshall told talkSPORT: “There will never be such a rivalry in my career.
“You have the Brit versus the American, there’s a real needle there.
“We are both undefeated as pros and all belts are on the line, this will not happen again.
“She came here because she can’t sell her tickets, even though I’m the challenger people come to see me, not Claressa.”
The stage is set for one of boxing’s longest rivalries to be settled this weekend as Marshall takes on Shields.
You don’t want to miss the guaranteed fireworks in the ring when the bell rings on Saturday evening.
