Marshall v Shields date: Time, card and how to follow rearranged clash
Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields will finally take place next week after their original clash was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth.
The two big rivals would finally get the chance to tie the score and compete for the undisputed middleweight world champion in early September.
Both fighters have career records of 12-0 and their rivalry goes way back, so fans were ready for a thriller at The O2 Arena.
But the match was suspended after news of the Queen’s death.
However, now the game has been moved to next Saturday and both stars are ready to go again and finally come together under the lights.
It will be a historic night for undercard women’s boxing, which will also include Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner, Caroline Dubois and Lauren Price.
Marshall v Shields: Date and Start Time
This long-awaited fight now takes place on Saturday October 15 at the O2 Arena in London.
The evening’s action kicks off at 5pm and the main event is expected at 10:30pm.
The original September 10 date was canceled at the last minute following news of the Queen’s passing.
Marshall v Shields: Undercard
Subject to change
- MAIN EVENT: Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields – for WBO, WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF and The Ring middleweight titles
- Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner – for WBC, WBO, IBO, IBF and The Ring super featherweight titles
- Caroline Dubois vs Milena Koleva
- Ebonie Jones vs Vanesa Caballero
- Shannon Ryan v Buchra El Quaissi
- Georgia O’Connor vs Joyce Van Ee
- Ginny Fuchs v Gemma Ruegg
- Karriss Artingstall vs Marina Sakharov
- Lauren Price vs Timea Belik
- Sarah Liegmann v Bec Connolly
- April Hunter vs Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez
Marshall v Shields: What was said?
Marshall: I said I’m going to hurt you and I will. You’re nothing but a bully, that’s what you are.
“Of course I respect Claressa, what she doesn’t like is that I have an opinion.
“I saw her last fight and thought it was diabolical and I told her that. She didn’t like that.”
Shields: “I am going to silence all doubters about my knockout power, my skills and all my achievements.
“This isn’t the first time I’ve been the underdog. I’ve done this several times and came out on top. ‘Claressa, you may have a big mouth, but you back it up every time’. That’s what I want that you say.
“I don’t know why you think you’re so big and so strong. Keep my belt warm for me.”
