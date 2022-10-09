Marshall v Shields date: Time, card and how to follow rearranged clash

Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields will finally take place next week after their original clash was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

The two big rivals would finally get the chance to tie the score and compete for the undisputed middleweight world champion in early September.

Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER The two clashed in the ring earlier this year

Both fighters have career records of 12-0 and their rivalry goes way back, so fans were ready for a thriller at The O2 Arena.

But the match was suspended after news of the Queen’s death.

However, now the game has been moved to next Saturday and both stars are ready to go again and finally come together under the lights.

It will be a historic night for undercard women’s boxing, which will also include Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner, Caroline Dubois and Lauren Price.

Marshall v Shields: Date and Start Time

This long-awaited fight now takes place on Saturday October 15 at the O2 Arena in London.

The evening’s action kicks off at 5pm and the main event is expected at 10:30pm.

The original September 10 date was canceled at the last minute following news of the Queen’s passing.

Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER This can be explosive

Marshall v Shields: Undercard

Subject to change

MAIN EVENT: Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields – for WBO, WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF and The Ring middleweight titles

Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner – for WBC, WBO, IBO, IBF and The Ring super featherweight titles

Caroline Dubois vs Milena Koleva

Ebonie Jones vs Vanesa Caballero

Shannon Ryan v Buchra El Quaissi

Georgia O’Connor vs Joyce Van Ee

Ginny Fuchs v Gemma Ruegg

Karriss Artingstall vs Marina Sakharov

Lauren Price vs Timea Belik

Sarah Liegmann v Bec Connolly

April Hunter vs Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Marshall v Shields: What was said?

Marshall: I said I’m going to hurt you and I will. You’re nothing but a bully, that’s what you are.

“Of course I respect Claressa, what she doesn’t like is that I have an opinion.

“I saw her last fight and thought it was diabolical and I told her that. She didn’t like that.”

Shields: “I am going to silence all doubters about my knockout power, my skills and all my achievements.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been the underdog. I’ve done this several times and came out on top. ‘Claressa, you may have a big mouth, but you back it up every time’. That’s what I want that you say.

“I don’t know why you think you’re so big and so strong. Keep my belt warm for me.”