Marseille’s president ‘dines with William Saliba’s agent’ despite Arsenal’s bid to keep defender

Olympique Marseille president Pablo Longoria flew to London on Monday to meet William Saliba’s agent for dinner, according to a report.

Saliba shone for Arsenal on their pre-season tour of the US, but the Frenchman has never played a competitive game for the Gunners in the three years since he switched from Saint Etienne in 2019.

Last season, the centre-back made 36 appearances on loan for Marseille, helping the club secure a Champions League spot and reach the semi-finals of the inaugural Europa Conference League.

And Fabrizio Romano has revealed on Twitter that Longoria has spoken with Saliba’s agent to entice the 21-year-old defender to move permanently.

Excl: Olympique Marseille president Pablo Longoria was in London tonight to meet William Saliba’s agent for dinner. 🚨🔵 #TO Arsenal consider Saliba an important part of the team. “I’m happy to see how he plays. He’s already a top player,” said Mikel Arteta. pic.twitter.com/rk00ySqhaT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

William Saliba was a key part of Marseille’s Ligue 1 campaign last season when he was loaned out

Saliba is also believed to have sparked Barcelona’s interest for his outstanding work at Marseille, with him being named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he believes Saliba will play an important role for the Gunners in the coming years and that he has no interest in letting him go.

Following Saliba’s involvement in Arsenal’s 4-0 friendly win over rivals Chelsea in Orlando, Arteta insisted the young defender was ‘ready’ for Premier League football.

Saliba has won over Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on the Gunners’ pre-season tour of the US

The Arsenal manager said: “I am very happy to see the way he plays, the way he has adapted to the team, the maturity he has shown at 21.

“We will continue to develop him, he has enormous potential. He is already a top player and we have to make him even better.”

Saliba got his first call-up to the French national side in March this year, to finish a great year at Marseille.