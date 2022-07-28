Marseille ‘remain surprisingly optimistic’ over re-signing William Saliba

Marseille would remain optimistic about re-signing William Saliba this summer, it is claimed.

Saliba, 21, was loaned out to the French side by Arsenal last season and made a deep impression. He has since established himself as a key player under Didier Deschamps, just months away from the World Cup.

The centre-back has yet to make his full-length debut with Arsenal in a competitive capacity, but was expected to break into the first team this season.

William Saliba has played a prominent role for Arsenal in their preparation for the season

Arsenal had previously loaned the youngster to St Etienne, from which they signed him, and also to Marseille, with the club not deeming him ready to cut his teeth in England’s top flight.

Despite having played a prominent role in the pre-season for north London, Marseille is said to remain cautiously optimistic via GFFN that the defender will play for them again in August, according to reports from French publication L’Equipe.

The outlet claims Marseille is keeping a close eye on Saliba’s situation at Arsenal, supporting reports earlier this week that Marseille president Pablo Longoria had flown to London for talks with the young defender’s agent.

Marseille are believed to remain optimistic they can bring the player back this summer

However, the French publication itself scoffs at the idea that it will be an easy deal to complete for Marseille, admitting that Arsenal now see the defender as an important cog in their side moving forward into the new season.

Marseille is not in the strongest financial position, with ex-boss Jorge Sampaoli sensationally shutting down the window earlier, ostensibly due to the club’s transfer deals.

Frank McCourt, the club’s American owner, is said to be reluctant to sanction any more transfers as he has already signed nine players this summer, including midfielder Matteo Guendouzi who left Arsenal for the southern French club.

McCourt has invested significant sums in the club since 2016 and his reluctance to invest more means the club will now likely have to sell if they want to bring in new players.

Arsenal’s desire to keep Saliba, especially in a year when he is likely to play a prominent role for France on their way to Qatar’s World Cup in November, means a deal for Marseille will be extremely difficult to complete.