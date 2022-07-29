Marseille in talks to sign Alexis Sanchez from Inter Milan

Marseille is also in talks to sign former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez from Inter Milan.

Sanchez found himself shuffling the pecking order at Inter since joining the club in 2020 after his Manchester horror spell, but a move to the Stade Velodrome would offer the former Arsenal star Champions League football and the prospect of more minutes .

The Chile international is said to be interested in a move to Marseille, but the deal would depend on the 33-year-old reaching an agreement with Inter on a severance package.

Marseille is in talks to take over 33-year-old Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez from Inter Milan

Inter are keen to pay Sanchez’ hefty €6 million a year in a bid to recruit new talent for San Siro this summer.

The veteran was mainly used as a squad player off the bench last season, playing 886 minutes and delivering five goals for Inter as they finished second in Serie A.

The 2021-2022 season marked Sanchez’s lowest number of minutes in the league since his arrival at San Siro in 2019.

The deal is likely to go through only if Sanchez and Inter can reach an agreement on severance pay

Marseille has had a fruitful transfer window so far this summer, with eight permanent transfers in preparation for Champions League football.

Among them, ex-Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has signed permanently for the French side after a loan spell last season, while Porto’s Chancel Mbemba joined for free.

A move to the Orange Velodrome would see Sanchez’s Polish striker and new regular Arkadiusz Milik, who scored 20 goals in all competitions on loan from Napoli last season.